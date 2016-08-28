After missing state for the first time in a decade, Lions are hungry to get back

It was starting to become as predictable in the month of December as Christmas – the first Saturday of the month, the Lynden football team would be playing for a Class 2A state title.
Four straight years and seven out of nine, that’s exactly where the Lions found themselves, winning titles in 2006, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’12 and ’13.
And the two seasons Lynden didn’t make the title game during that run? Well, at least they made the state playoffs.
But that string came to a abrupt halt last year, as Northwest Conference rival Sedro-Woolley handed the Lions a 21-17 Northwest District playoff loss, preventing the Lions from advancing to state for the first time since 2005 and only the fifth time in 22 years.
The guys on the team have been hungrier because of what happened last year. When we didn’t got to the playoffs last year, I think that sparked a fire in them. I’ve seen them working harder during the offseason.
Lynden coach Curt Kramme
“I don’t want to throw last year’s team under the bus, because those guys battled hard all season,” Lynden coach Curt Kramme said, “and we got the worst draw in the state as far as the opening round for the round of 32 – both teams did. So tip your cap to Sedro-Woolley.”
Needless to say, though, missing state didn’t sit well with the players.
“Football at Lynden has got a rep,” senior running back/linebacker Brody Weinheimer said. “It’s a big motivation, especially with the teams we’ve had in years past and guys like Josh Kraght, Luke Christianson and Caleb Newman – all those guys. .. The guys – all the seniors, especially the captains – are hungry. We’re ready to go out and play. We’ve been putting in the work all summer. We’re hungry to get back.”
2 Sophomores in the mix to earn starting positions for Lynden on a relatively old, but inexperienced Lynden roster, coach Curt Kramme said.
A pride of hungry lions is probably the last thing the rest of the conference wanted to see.
But Lynden could look a bit different in 2016 from what their NWC foes have come to expect.
“I think our defense is going to be strong,” Kramme said. “We always put defense first at this school. We’re known for scoring some points, but our defense sets all that up. Our philosophy has always been: if the other team doesn’t score, they don’t have a chance to win.”
The Lions could be a little bigger than usual on the line with Tanner Steele leading the way, though the team still has it’s share of the typical small, quick, nasty linemen. Jake Kettles and Trey Labounty lead a list of players likely to see time at defensive end, while Kramme is expecting big things from Weinheimer and Gage Bates at linebacker to complete what figures to be a strong front seven.
Are we going to buckle up and play hard and match an opponent’s intensity and fight harder when we face some adversity, or are we going to fold? That’s probably the biggest key for us.
Lynden coach Curt Kramme
On offense, sophomore James Marsh and senior Jacob Hommes will split time at quarterback. When he’s not taking snaps, Hommes will be sharing duties at running back with Weinheimer, running behind an offensive line that has Ed Andrew and Steele returning.
Lynden also will utilize a tight end a bit more than years past with David Bode, and they could even use some two-tight end sets if they’re able to move Labounty or Kettles off the interior five. Rylan Severson and Landon DeBruin are returning starters at receiver but, as usual, the Lions figure to have a number of talented targets.
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Terry Fox (B.C.) Secondary
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Ferndale
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Bellingham*
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Sedro-Woolley*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
at Lakewood*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
Blaine*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
at Anacortes*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Burlington-Edison*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
at Sehome (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
*2A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Yr.
1
Aaron Weidenaar
Jr.
2
Jacob Hommes
Sr.
3
Rylan Severson
Sr.
4
Elijah Vander Haak
So.
5
Bo Bovenkamp
Jr.
6
Prestion King
So.
7
ZJ Mills
So.
8
Kobe Elsner
So.
9
Landon DeBruin
Sr.
10
Nathan Doering
So.
12
Owen Bode
So.
13
Sunny Brar
Jr.
14
Cory Warner
Jr.
15
Pablo Martinez
So.
17
Eric Martin-Mann
So.
18
James Marsh
So.
20
Connor Shine
Sr.
21
Blake Silves
So.
22
Gage Bates
Jr.
24
Gabriel Gomez
So.
27
Grant Vander Yacht
So.
29
Trevin Melendez
So.
30
Cody Swendt
Sr.
33
Kaiden Vandalen
So.
34
Brendan Kleindel
So.
35
Brody Weinheimer
Sr.
36
Braden Black
So.
37
Jordan Brockmeyer
Jr.
38
Payton Scott
So.
39
Anthony Baird
So.
42
Nick Parris
Sr.
43
Isaiah Baseden
Jr.
44
Adrian Velasquez
So.
45
Adam Payne
Jr.
46
Jordan Peterson-Scotter
Sr.
47
Terrell Peavy
So.
50
Cooper Brown
So.
51
Uriah Mcsorley
So.
52
Bret Heppner
Sr.
53
Tanner Steele
Sr.
56
Kaden Mayberry
So.
58
Micah Smith
Sr.
59
Cauy Shagren
Jr.
60
Edward Andrews
Sr.
67
Alex Petersen
Sr.
68
DJ Dahlgren
Jr.
69
Bailey Totton
So.
71
Cole Crass
Jr.
72
Kevin Antonio
So.
73
Jacob Kettels
So.
74
Bryce Bosman
So.
75
Dorian Landry
So.
76
Trey Labounty
Jr.
77
Brennan Roebuck
Sr.
79
Ricky Lopez
Sr.
82
Carson Bode
So.
83
Tyus Wilson
Sr.
85
Derric Lloyd
Jr.
88
Jack Petersen
Sr.
98
Layne Smith
So.
99
Davis Bode
Sr.
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
at King’s
L 21-14
Sept. 11
Lakewood
W 53-0
Sept. 18
Squalicum*
L 27-0
Sept. 25
at Anacortes*
W 52-20
Oct. 2
at Sehome*
W 47-14
Oct. 9
Burlington-Edison*
W 34-16
Oct. 16
at Ferndale*
W 34-7
Oct. 23
Sedro-Woolley*
L 32-29
Oct. 30
at Blaine*
W 37-14
2A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6
Sedro-Woolley
L 21-17
*2A/3A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Sterling Somers
85
507
6.0
6
Dalton Ohligschlager
87
422
4.9
5
Jacob Hommes
28
202
7.2
2
Ben Colwell
24
157
6.5
2
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Sterling Somers
140
214
1,948
20
5
Jacob Hommes
11
32
84
1
4
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Jordan Wittenberg
53
847
16.0
8
Noah King
48
691
14.4
5
Landon DeBruin
12
153
12.8
0
Rylan Severson
8
101
12.6
2
