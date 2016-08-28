Keep an eye on these Lynden football players in 2016

If the Lynden football team is to return to the state playoffs in 2016, Brody Weinheimer, Tanner Steele, James Marsh and Davis Bode likely will play key roles for the Mariners.
Brody Weinheimer
Senior RB/LB
Weinheimer will be a central figure in Lynden’s defense and should split carries with Jacob Hommes on offense. Plus, he’s part of a strong senior group hungry to get back to state.
Tanner Steele
Senior OL/DL
Lynden usually tries to avoid having its lineman play both ways, but Steele has so much talent the Lions will want him on the field as much as possible, coach Curt Kramme said.
James Marsh
Sophomore QB/DB
As a freshman, Marsh played a big role in getting the basketball team to state, so big moments aren’t too much for him. The stage won’t get much larger than playing QB for Lynden.
Davis Bode
Senior TE/DL
Lynden has found a home for Bode at tight end and might even employ some two tight-end sets, giving the Lions a “Stanford look with a 6-5 and 6-7 guy,” Kramme said.
