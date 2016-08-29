High School Football

August 29, 2016 6:00 AM

Keep an eye on these Mount Baker football players in 2016

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

If the Mount Baker football team is to win its fifth consecutive Class 1A Northwest Conference title, Jed Schleimer, T.J. Bass, Thomas Barbo and Carson Engholm will likely play key roles for the Mountaineers.

Jed Schleimer

Senior RB/LB

Schleimer was almost unstoppable in 2015, rushing for 2,511 yards – 11.4 yards per carry – and 34 touchdowns. He’s just as valuable on defense in setting the tone for the Mountaineers.

T.J. Bass

Senior TE/DL

Bass was a first-team 1A NWC selection on both sides of the ball as a junior. He’s one of three returners up front that Mount Baker will rely heavily on.

Thomas Barbo

Junior WR/LB

Barbo moved outside midway through last season and immediately was a big-play threat, leading the team with 31 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carson Engholm

Junior RB/DB

It would be easy to overlook Engholm, considering what Schleimer accomplished in 2015, but he rushed for 883 yards and six touchdowns on 131 carries last year (6.7 average).

High School Football

