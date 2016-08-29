What must the Mount Baker football team do to be successful in 2016?

The Mount Baker football team is seeking its fifth consecutive Class 1A Northwest Conference title. Playing a physical brand of football, believing in itself and forcing turnovers will be key to achieving that goal.
1. Play Baker ball
As silly as it seems to say with Jed Schleimer and Carson Engholm in the backfield, Mount Baker must run the ball effectively to stay ahead of the chains and take pressure off its sophomore quarterback. The running game sets the tone for the physical style of play the Mountaineers like to play on both sides of the ball.
2. ‘Real belief’
With all the success his squad has had, coach Ron Lepper said he wants his team to exude confidence – not just ride on the coattails of what the team has done previously. “These kids have got to have a real belief that they can make the plays,” Lepper said. “We need confidence that we are that good.”
3. Attack the ball
Last season, Mount Baker forced 15 turnovers. Lepper said he’d like that number to improve, even though the Mountaineers finished plus-2 in turnover differential. At the same time, Lepper said Mount Baker must be careful and not beat itself with its own miscues.
