What is Meridian football coach Bob Ames saying about his team in 2016?

Perhaps the only thing more colorful than the numerous practice jerseys the Trojans have been known to use is the new and different ways coach Bob Ames finds to downplay his team’s chances in the Class 1A NWC race during preseason workouts.
This year’s preseason gem from Ames: “The biggest question is are we going to be able to hang in there with the big three? It’s going to be a three-headed monster with LC, Mount Baker and Nooksack. We’re going to be like the county possum this year, playing dead in the middle of the road.”
Truth be told, Meridian has made it to state eight of the past nine seasons, including a 25-20 loss to Hoquiam in the first round of the 1A state playoffs last year, which wrapped up a 6-5 campaign. But Ames knows that means nothing now.
“We’re like everybody else – undefeated going into the season,” he said.
Meridian opens its season on Friday, Sept. 2, when it hosts Anacortes in a 7 p.m. game.
