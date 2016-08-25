How will Lummi turn ‘1 Play’ into its second state championship?

As their workout shirts, provided by Russell Athletic in a national marketing campaign, proclaim, the Blackhawks came within “1 Play” of winning their second Class 1B state title last year, when Almira-Coulee-Hartline beat them 46-42.
Needless to say, Lummi coach Jim Sandusky plans to use memories of that heartbreaking loss as motivation as his team looks to get back to the Tacoma Dome.
“Our focus this year is to play to the echo of the whistle,” Sandusky said. “Our code word when we have a yell is ‘attack.’ We have to get back to attacking and playing to the echo of the whistle.”
The Blackhawks open the season Sept. 2, when they host Seattle Lutheran at 7 p.m.
