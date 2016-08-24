Which area football team opens the season ranked No. 1 in its classification?

In 2015, the Lummi High School football team came “1 Play” from winning a Class 1B state title, according to Russell Athletic’s #settlethescore national marketing campaign.
If The Associated Press’ Washington high school preseason poll can be believed, the Blackhawks are the favorites to get back to the championship game and this time emerge with a state title. Lummi is the top-ranked team in Class 1B, according to a state-wide panel of sports writers and editors, receiving six of eight first-place votes cast in the classification. Almira-Coulee-Hartline – the team that beat the Blackhawks 46-42 for the crown – checked in one spot behind and received the other two first-place votes.
Lummi was one of six Whatcom County teams to receive votes in the poll, which was released Aug. 24.
Ferndale and Squalicum just missed making the top 10 in Class 3A behind unanimous top pick Eastside Catholic. The Golden Eagles were 11th with the Storm, which moves up to 3A this year after reclassification, right behind at No. 12.
Lynden was the only county team to make the Class 2A poll, as the Lions were ranked eighth behind top-ranked Tumwater and defending state champion Prosser, though Northwest Conference foe Sedro-Woolley was sixth and Burlington-Edison 13th.
Mount Baker and Meridian made the top 10 in Class 1A, as the Mountaineers were ranked fifth and the Trojans eighth behind unanimous No. 1 pick Royal.
Gonzaga Prep earned the top spot in Class 4A, while Napavine earned the nod in Class 2B.
The Associated Press Washington state high school football preseason poll
Class 4A
1. Gonzaga Prep (8) 0-0 89
2. Skyline (1) 0-0 75
3. Richland 0-0 59
4. Camas 0-0 57
5. Graham-Kapowsin 0-0 54
6. Sumner 0-0 31
7. Skyview 0-0 25
8. Central Valley 0-0 23
9. Bellarmine Prep 0-0 21
10. Lake Stevens 0-0 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Kentwood 10. 12. Battle Ground 9.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9) 0-0 90
2. Kamiakin 0-0 64
3. Lakes 0-0 58
4. Bellevue 0-0 45
5. Gig Harbor 0-0 40
6. Blanchet 0-0 27
(tie) Lincoln 0-0 27
8. Mountain View 0-0 26
(tie) O’Dea 0-0 26
10. Bonney Lake 0-0 23
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Ferndale 20. 12. Squalicum 16. 13. Juanita 12. 14. Peninsula 8.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (4) 0-0 84
2. Prosser (4) 0-0 79
3. Archbishop Murphy (1) 0-0 75
4. Ellensburg 0-0 58
5. Clarkston 0-0 38
6. Sedro-Woolley 0-0 36
7. Hockinson 0-0 23
8. Lynden 0-0 22
9. River Ridge 0-0 15
10. Columbia River 0-0 11
(tie) Black Hills 0-0 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: 12. W. F. West 8. 13. Burlington-Edison 7. 13. Franklin Pierce 7. 13. Liberty (Issaquah) 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10) 0-0 100
2. Connell 0-0 79
3. King’s 0-0 67
4. Hoquiam 0-0 59
5. Mount Baker 0-0 58
6. Zillah 0-0 48
7. Colville 0-0 37
8. Meridian 0-0 29
9. Okanogan 0-0 23
10. Montesano 0-0 20
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Cashmere 12. 12. Cascade Christian 11.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (7) 0-0 85
2. Lind-Ritzville Sprague (1) 0-0 64
3. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 0-0 62
4. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (1) 0-0 60
5. Asotin 0-0 55
6. Liberty (Spangle) 0-0 47
7. Toledo 0-0 30
8. Morton White Pass 0-0 16
(tie) Davenport 0-0 16
10. Kalama 0-0 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. LaConner 12. 11. North Beach 12.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (6) 0-0 77
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (2) 0-0 71
3. Neah Bay 0-0 66
4. Touchet 0-0 53
5. Odessa-Harrington 0-0 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: 11. Liberty Christian 13. 12. Tacoma Baptist 8. 13. Odessa 7.
