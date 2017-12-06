These Whatcom football players were first-team All-2A Northwest Conference selections

The Lynden football team was the only 2A Northwest Conference member to advance to the state playoffs this fall, and the Lions had six first-team selections to the all-league team, which was released this week.
Lynden’s Blake Whitman also was selected Assistant Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches, joining Lakewood’s Dan Teeter and Burlington-Edison’s Herb Lehman as Co-Coaches of the Year.
Sedro-Woolley senior offensive and defensive lineman Dylan Peterson was selected the 2A NWC Most Valuable Player.
Earning first-team selections for Lynden were senior offensive lineman Cole Crass, senior receiver and defensive back Aaron Weidenaar, junior defensive lineman Payton Scott and senior linebackers Gage Bates and Trey LaBounty.
Never miss a local story.
Bellingham had a pair of first-team selections with senior defensive back Ethan Fields and junior receiver Spencer Lee. Blaine senior defensive lineman Cruz Rodriguez was the only other Whatcom County player to make the first team this year.
Rounding out the first team were: Anacortes offensive lineman Jacob South and defensive back Trystan Lowry; Burlington-Edison offensive lineman Taggart Cole, running back Quyntin Frazier, kicker and punter Julian Houston, defensive lineman Isaac Koopmans, linebacker Mitchell Wesen and defensive back Brett Rawlins; Lakewood offensive lineman Camden Burbee, receiver and defensive lineman Jon Cox, quarterback Austin Lane and kicker Sydney Gormley; and Sedro-Woolley offensive lineman and linebacker Issac Howell, offensive and defensive lineman Peterson, running back Bryson Bartlett, tight end Davis Mihelick and defensive back Brent Vanderveen.
Whatcom County second-team selections were: Bellingham offensive lineman Christian Butenschoen, defensive lineman Nick Oesterling and linebacker Brahm vanWoerden; Blaine offensive linemen Wyatt Cole and Gavino Rodriguez, receiver Chase Abshere, defensive lineman Porter Schmitt and linebacker Jacob Westfall; and Lynden offensive lineman LaBounty, quarterback James Marsh and defensive lineman Jacob Kettle.
All-2A Northwest Conference football
Selected by league’s coaches
Most Valuable Player: Dylan Peterson, Sedro-Woolley
Co-Coaches of the Year: Dan Teeter, Lakewood, and Herb Lehman, Burlington-Edison
Assistant Coach of the Year: Blake Witman, Lynden
First team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Jacob South
Anacortes
OL
Sr.
Taggart Cole
Burlington-Edison
OL
Sr.
Camden Burbee
Lakewood
OL
Sr.
Cole Crass
Lynden
OL
Sr.
Issac Howell
Sedro-Woolley
OL
Sr.
Dylan Peterson
Sedro-Woolley
OL
Sr.
Quyntin Frazier
Burlington-Edison
RB
Sr.
Bryson Bartlett
Sedro-Woolley
RB
Sr.
Davis Mihelick
Sedro-Woolley
TE
Sr.
Jon Cox
Lakewood
WR
Sr.
Spencer Lee
Bellingham
WR
Jr.
Aaron Weidenaar
Lynden
WR
Sr.
Austin Lane
Lakewood
QB
Sr.
Sydney Gormley
Lakewood
K
Sr.
Julian Houston
Burlington-Edison
K
Sr.
Isaac Koopmans
Burlington-Edison
DL
Sr.
Cruz Rodriguez
Blaine
DL
Sr.
Payton Scott
Lynden
DL
Jr.
Dylan Peterson
Sedro-Woolley
DL
Sr.
Jon Cox
Lakewood
DL
Sr.
Mitchell Wesen
Burlington-Edison
LB
Sr.
Gage Bates
Lynden
LB
Sr.
Trey LaBounty
Lynden
LB
Sr.
Issac Howell
Sedro-Woolley
LB
Sr.
Brent Vanderveen
Sedro-Woolley
DB
So.
Aaron Weidenaar
Lynden
DB
Sr.
Ethan Fields
Bellingham
DB
Sr.
Brett Rawlins
Burlington-Edison
DB
Sr.
Trystan Lowry
Anacortes
DB
Sr.
Julian Houston
Burlington-Edison
P
Sr.
Second team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Tucker Noblet
Burlington-Edison
OL
Sr.
Wyatt Cole
Blaine
OL
So.
Gavino Rodriguez
Blaine
OL
So.
Trey LaBounty
Lynden
OL
Sr.
Tanner Trammell
Sedro-Woolley
OL
Sr.
Christian Butenschoen
Bellingham
OL
Jr.
Cody Pittis
Sedro-Woolley
RB
Jr.
Payton Beaner
Anacortes
RB
Sr.
Julian Houston
Burlington-Edison
TE
Sr.
Mitchell Wesen
Burlington-Edison
WR
Sr.
Chase Abshere
Blaine
WR
Jr.
Tyler Blouin
Anacortes
WR
Sr.
C.J. McClellan
Lakewood
WR
Sr.
James Marsh
Lynden
QB
Jr.
Ian Ware
Lakewood
P
Jr.
Jacob Kettle
Lynden
DL
Jr.
Porter Schmitt
Blaine
DL
Sr.
Nick Oesterling
Bellingham
DL
Sr.
Thomas Janicki
Sedro-Woolley
LB
Sr.
Jacob Westfall
Blaine
LB
Jr.
Brahm vanWoerden
Bellingham
LB
Sr.
Spencer Neiffer
Lakewood
LB
Jr.
C.J. McClellan
Lakewood
DB
Sr.
Bryson Bartlett
Sedro-Woolley
DB
Sr.
Davis Mihelich
Sedro-Woolley
DB
Sr.
Payton Beaner
Anacortes
DB
Sr.
Aaron Fisher
Burlington-Edison
DB
Jr.
Comments