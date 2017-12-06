Lynden’s Aaron Weidenaar, left, pushes Black Hills’ Justin Gudaz during a 2016 Class 2A state first round playoff game at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Weidenaar was a first-team All-2A Northwest Conference selection at receiver and defensive back.
Lynden’s Aaron Weidenaar, left, pushes Black Hills’ Justin Gudaz during a 2016 Class 2A state first round playoff game at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Weidenaar was a first-team All-2A Northwest Conference selection at receiver and defensive back. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald
High School Football

These Whatcom football players were first-team All-2A Northwest Conference selections

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

December 06, 2017 11:50 AM

The Lynden football team was the only 2A Northwest Conference member to advance to the state playoffs this fall, and the Lions had six first-team selections to the all-league team, which was released this week.

Lynden’s Blake Whitman also was selected Assistant Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches, joining Lakewood’s Dan Teeter and Burlington-Edison’s Herb Lehman as Co-Coaches of the Year.

Sedro-Woolley senior offensive and defensive lineman Dylan Peterson was selected the 2A NWC Most Valuable Player.

Earning first-team selections for Lynden were senior offensive lineman Cole Crass, senior receiver and defensive back Aaron Weidenaar, junior defensive lineman Payton Scott and senior linebackers Gage Bates and Trey LaBounty.

Bellingham had a pair of first-team selections with senior defensive back Ethan Fields and junior receiver Spencer Lee. Blaine senior defensive lineman Cruz Rodriguez was the only other Whatcom County player to make the first team this year.

Rounding out the first team were: Anacortes offensive lineman Jacob South and defensive back Trystan Lowry; Burlington-Edison offensive lineman Taggart Cole, running back Quyntin Frazier, kicker and punter Julian Houston, defensive lineman Isaac Koopmans, linebacker Mitchell Wesen and defensive back Brett Rawlins; Lakewood offensive lineman Camden Burbee, receiver and defensive lineman Jon Cox, quarterback Austin Lane and kicker Sydney Gormley; and Sedro-Woolley offensive lineman and linebacker Issac Howell, offensive and defensive lineman Peterson, running back Bryson Bartlett, tight end Davis Mihelick and defensive back Brent Vanderveen.

Whatcom County second-team selections were: Bellingham offensive lineman Christian Butenschoen, defensive lineman Nick Oesterling and linebacker Brahm vanWoerden; Blaine offensive linemen Wyatt Cole and Gavino Rodriguez, receiver Chase Abshere, defensive lineman Porter Schmitt and linebacker Jacob Westfall; and Lynden offensive lineman LaBounty, quarterback James Marsh and defensive lineman Jacob Kettle.

All-2A Northwest Conference football

Selected by league’s coaches

Most Valuable Player: Dylan Peterson, Sedro-Woolley

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dan Teeter, Lakewood, and Herb Lehman, Burlington-Edison

Assistant Coach of the Year: Blake Witman, Lynden

First team

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Jacob South

Anacortes

OL

Sr.

Taggart Cole

Burlington-Edison

OL

Sr.

Camden Burbee

Lakewood

OL

Sr.

Cole Crass

Lynden

OL

Sr.

Issac Howell

Sedro-Woolley

OL

Sr.

Dylan Peterson

Sedro-Woolley

OL

Sr.

Quyntin Frazier

Burlington-Edison

RB

Sr.

Bryson Bartlett

Sedro-Woolley

RB

Sr.

Davis Mihelick

Sedro-Woolley

TE

Sr.

Jon Cox

Lakewood

WR

Sr.

Spencer Lee

Bellingham

WR

Jr.

Aaron Weidenaar

Lynden

WR

Sr.

Austin Lane

Lakewood

QB

Sr.

Sydney Gormley

Lakewood

K

Sr.

Julian Houston

Burlington-Edison

K

Sr.

Isaac Koopmans

Burlington-Edison

DL

Sr.

Cruz Rodriguez

Blaine

DL

Sr.

Payton Scott

Lynden

DL

Jr.

Dylan Peterson

Sedro-Woolley

DL

Sr.

Jon Cox

Lakewood

DL

Sr.

Mitchell Wesen

Burlington-Edison

LB

Sr.

Gage Bates

Lynden

LB

Sr.

Trey LaBounty

Lynden

LB

Sr.

Issac Howell

Sedro-Woolley

LB

Sr.

Brent Vanderveen

Sedro-Woolley

DB

So.

Aaron Weidenaar

Lynden

DB

Sr.

Ethan Fields

Bellingham

DB

Sr.

Brett Rawlins

Burlington-Edison

DB

Sr.

Trystan Lowry

Anacortes

DB

Sr.

Julian Houston

Burlington-Edison

P

Sr.

Second team

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Tucker Noblet

Burlington-Edison

OL

Sr.

Wyatt Cole

Blaine

OL

So.

Gavino Rodriguez

Blaine

OL

So.

Trey LaBounty

Lynden

OL

Sr.

Tanner Trammell

Sedro-Woolley

OL

Sr.

Christian Butenschoen

Bellingham

OL

Jr.

Cody Pittis

Sedro-Woolley

RB

Jr.

Payton Beaner

Anacortes

RB

Sr.

Julian Houston

Burlington-Edison

TE

Sr.

Mitchell Wesen

Burlington-Edison

WR

Sr.

Chase Abshere

Blaine

WR

Jr.

Tyler Blouin

Anacortes

WR

Sr.

C.J. McClellan

Lakewood

WR

Sr.

James Marsh

Lynden

QB

Jr.

Ian Ware

Lakewood

P

Jr.

Jacob Kettle

Lynden

DL

Jr.

Porter Schmitt

Blaine

DL

Sr.

Nick Oesterling

Bellingham

DL

Sr.

Thomas Janicki

Sedro-Woolley

LB

Sr.

Jacob Westfall

Blaine

LB

Jr.

Brahm vanWoerden

Bellingham

LB

Sr.

Spencer Neiffer

Lakewood

LB

Jr.

C.J. McClellan

Lakewood

DB

Sr.

Bryson Bartlett

Sedro-Woolley

DB

Sr.

Davis Mihelich

Sedro-Woolley

DB

Sr.

Payton Beaner

Anacortes

DB

Sr.

Aaron Fisher

Burlington-Edison

DB

Jr.

