They’ve won 40 straight games and the last two 1A titles; will Meridian end their reign?

Class 1A State Football Championship Game Royal (13-0) at Meridian (13-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Site: Tacoma Dome

Tickets: $17, $13 adults and seniors

Online streaming: nfhsnetwork.com/washington/football

Previous state playoff meetings: Meridian won a 2006 semifinal 13-7.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

Coach: Wiley Allred (24th season)

Seed: Yakima Valley No. 2

State appearances (last): 28th (2016)

State playoff record: 53-20

Championship game appearances (last): 11 (2016)

State titles: 1996, 2000, ’04, ’05, ’07, ’15, ’16

Royal offense: The Knights have been nearly unstoppable, rolling to 51.0 points per game. Only once – in a 24-21 victory over Connell – did they score fewer than five touchdowns. They’ve averaged 356.5 yards of total offense per game, even thought they’ve likely shut things down in the second half most every game. Quarterback Sawyer Jenks is hitting 61.57 percent of his passes (133 of 216) and has thrown for 2,610 yards and 38 touchdowns while only being intercepted four times. His top target is Corbin Christensen (52 catches, 1,070 yards, 16 TDs), whom Connell coach Wayne Riner said, “might be the best WR in the state.” Running back Alonso Hernandez (157 carries, 111 yards, 16 TDs) provides good balance for the Knights. They have plenty of big-play ability and good size up front that Meridian coach Bob Ames said is athletic.

Royal defense: As good as the Knights have been offensively, they’ve perhaps been even more impressive on defense. They did not allow a touchdown the first six games of the season, and the first one they gave up was on a kickoff return against Connell, which later added a couple of offensive scores. Other than Connell, nobody has managed to score more than a touchdown, and they’ve posted eight shutouts, including against Freeman and Okanogan in the first two rounds of the state playoffs. Hernandez leads the way with 74 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Christensen’s play in the secondary also is something to watch, and he has five interceptions. Logan Gomez-Rios is a run stuffer on the defensive line and leads a front seven that knows how to get after the quarterback.

2017 STAT LEADERS

PASSING Cmp. Att. Yards TD Int. Sawyer Jenks 133 216 2,610 38 4 RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD Alonso Hernandez 157 1,111 7.1 16 Lorenzo Myrick 76 694 9.1 12 Tucker Janett 16 155 9.7 4 RECEIVING Rec. Yards Avg. TD Corbin Christensen 52 1,070 20.6 16 Angel Farias Ramos 28 640 22.9 7 Isaac Ellis 16 336 21.0 7 Carlos Quintero 17 319 18.8 4

2017 RESULTS

Date Opponent Result Sept. 1 at Ellensburg W 42-0 Sept. 11 Othello W 35-0 Sept. 15 at Warden* W 61-3 Sept. 22 College Place* W 74-0 Sept. 29 Wahluke* W 69-0 Oct. 6 at Kiona-Benton* W 49-0 Oct. 13 Connell* W 24-21 Oct. 20 at Burbank Columbia* W 67-7 Oct. 27 River Views* W 75-0 DISTRICT PLAYOFFS Nov. 3 La Salle W 48-7 STATE PLAYOFFS Nov. 10 Freeman W 35-0 Nov. 18 Okanogan W 49-0 Nov. 25 Newport W 35-7

*SCAC game

SCOUTING THE TROJANS

Coach: Bob Ames (44th season)

Seed: Northwest District No. 1

State appearances (last): 24th (2016)

State playoff record: 33-20

Championship game appearances (last): Five (2006)

State titles: Three (1999, 2003, ’06)

Meridian offense: While they may not have put up as many points consistently as Royal has this year, the Trojans are plenty capable of lighting up the scoreboard – at least when it’s working, unlike last week at Civic Stadium. They’ve averaged 39.2 points per game. The offense goes as Eastern Washington-bound quarterback Simon Burkett goes. He’s passed for 3,563 yards and 43 touchdowns this season and leads the team with 583 yards and 10 TDs rushing. He has been intercepted 11 times this year, but has a very talented receiving corps that allows him to take chances. Bryce Vandenhaak leads the way with 1,359 yards and 19 TDs receiving, though Lukas Hemenway, Tony Schleimer, Dawson Logan and TJ Dykstra all bring valuable skills to the group. Vandenhaak and Cole Roberts are both capable ball carriers, and the line is led by Adam Kruzich.

Meridian defense: After allowing 24.5 points per game during the regular season, the Trojans have clamped down defensively in their four playoff games, when they’ve allowed 11.3 per game. That number is even more impressive when you consider the first-team defense has allowed only half of the six touchdowns Meridian has surrendered in the playoffs – two others came on pick-6s and a third came on the final play of regulation against second- and third-teamers. Linebacker Manny Sabalza is the catalyst, showing great determination to cover from sideline to sideline, while Dylan Hickok and Tony Schleimer complete a strong linebacking crew. Kruzich, Baker Otter and Treover Pagnossin have made things tough on opposing quarterbacks and running backs, while Meridian has plenty of talented athletes in the secondary, led by Hemenway (5 interceptions) and Logan and Vandenhaak (4 interceptions each).

2017 STAT LEADERS

PASSING Cmp. Att. Yards TD Int. Simon Burkett 213 358 3,563 43 11 RUSHING Att. Yards Avg. TD Simon Burkett 121 583 4.8 10 Bryce Vandenhaak 105 541 5.2 6 Cole Roberts 126 524 4.2 6 RECEIVING Rec. Yards Avg. TD Bryce Vandenhaak 54 1,359 25.2 19 Lukas Hemenway 40 647 16.2 6 Tony Schleimer 29 423 14.6 5 Dawson Logan 20 335 16.8 5 TJ Dykstra 22 306 13.9 5

2017 RESULTS

Date Opponent Result Sept. 1 at Anacortes W 20-14 Sept. 8 at Blaine W 50-44 Sept. 15 Cascade Christian W 34-29 Sept. 22 at Lynden Christian* W 28-7 Sept. 29 Nooksack Valley* W 50-36 Oct. 6 Mount Baker* W 26-15 Oct. 13 Lynden Christian* W 33-20 Oct. 20 at Nooksack Valley* W 28-27 Oct. 27 at Mount Baker* W 52-29 DISTRICT PLAYOFFS Nov. 3 Bothell Cedar Park Christian W 63-3 STATE PLAYOFFS Nov. 11 Hoquiam W 63-21 Nov. 18 Montesano W 28-7 Nov. 25 La Center W 34-14

*1A NWC game

Key to the game: The two-time defending state champs are the real deal, according to Riner, who called Royal, “as good as any team I’ve faced in 25 years of coaching other than Pullman in 2006.” But don’t count out Ames and his pack of “pound puppies,” who have shown great heart and grit all season long and are hungry for their first state title since 2006. If Meridian can force Royal to make some mistakes, the Trojans could emerge with their fourth title.

Prediction: Royal 35-14

CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS