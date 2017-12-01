They’ve won 40 straight games and the last two 1A titles; will Meridian end their reign?

Class 1A State Football Championship Game Royal (13-0) at Meridian (13-0)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Site: Tacoma Dome
Tickets: $17, $13 adults and seniors
Never miss a local story.
Online streaming: nfhsnetwork.com/washington/football
Previous state playoff meetings: Meridian won a 2006 semifinal 13-7.
SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS
Coach: Wiley Allred (24th season)
Seed: Yakima Valley No. 2
State appearances (last): 28th (2016)
State playoff record: 53-20
Championship game appearances (last): 11 (2016)
State titles: 1996, 2000, ’04, ’05, ’07, ’15, ’16
Royal offense: The Knights have been nearly unstoppable, rolling to 51.0 points per game. Only once – in a 24-21 victory over Connell – did they score fewer than five touchdowns. They’ve averaged 356.5 yards of total offense per game, even thought they’ve likely shut things down in the second half most every game. Quarterback Sawyer Jenks is hitting 61.57 percent of his passes (133 of 216) and has thrown for 2,610 yards and 38 touchdowns while only being intercepted four times. His top target is Corbin Christensen (52 catches, 1,070 yards, 16 TDs), whom Connell coach Wayne Riner said, “might be the best WR in the state.” Running back Alonso Hernandez (157 carries, 111 yards, 16 TDs) provides good balance for the Knights. They have plenty of big-play ability and good size up front that Meridian coach Bob Ames said is athletic.
Royal defense: As good as the Knights have been offensively, they’ve perhaps been even more impressive on defense. They did not allow a touchdown the first six games of the season, and the first one they gave up was on a kickoff return against Connell, which later added a couple of offensive scores. Other than Connell, nobody has managed to score more than a touchdown, and they’ve posted eight shutouts, including against Freeman and Okanogan in the first two rounds of the state playoffs. Hernandez leads the way with 74 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Christensen’s play in the secondary also is something to watch, and he has five interceptions. Logan Gomez-Rios is a run stuffer on the defensive line and leads a front seven that knows how to get after the quarterback.
2017 STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Sawyer Jenks
133
216
2,610
38
4
RUSHING
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Alonso Hernandez
157
1,111
7.1
16
Lorenzo Myrick
76
694
9.1
12
Tucker Janett
16
155
9.7
4
RECEIVING
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Corbin Christensen
52
1,070
20.6
16
Angel Farias Ramos
28
640
22.9
7
Isaac Ellis
16
336
21.0
7
Carlos Quintero
17
319
18.8
4
2017 RESULTS
Date
Opponent
Result
Sept. 1
at Ellensburg
W 42-0
Sept. 11
Othello
W 35-0
Sept. 15
at Warden*
W 61-3
Sept. 22
College Place*
W 74-0
Sept. 29
Wahluke*
W 69-0
Oct. 6
at Kiona-Benton*
W 49-0
Oct. 13
Connell*
W 24-21
Oct. 20
at Burbank Columbia*
W 67-7
Oct. 27
River Views*
W 75-0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 3
La Salle
W 48-7
STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 10
Freeman
W 35-0
Nov. 18
Okanogan
W 49-0
Nov. 25
Newport
W 35-7
*SCAC game
SCOUTING THE TROJANS
Coach: Bob Ames (44th season)
Seed: Northwest District No. 1
State appearances (last): 24th (2016)
State playoff record: 33-20
Championship game appearances (last): Five (2006)
State titles: Three (1999, 2003, ’06)
Meridian offense: While they may not have put up as many points consistently as Royal has this year, the Trojans are plenty capable of lighting up the scoreboard – at least when it’s working, unlike last week at Civic Stadium. They’ve averaged 39.2 points per game. The offense goes as Eastern Washington-bound quarterback Simon Burkett goes. He’s passed for 3,563 yards and 43 touchdowns this season and leads the team with 583 yards and 10 TDs rushing. He has been intercepted 11 times this year, but has a very talented receiving corps that allows him to take chances. Bryce Vandenhaak leads the way with 1,359 yards and 19 TDs receiving, though Lukas Hemenway, Tony Schleimer, Dawson Logan and TJ Dykstra all bring valuable skills to the group. Vandenhaak and Cole Roberts are both capable ball carriers, and the line is led by Adam Kruzich.
Meridian defense: After allowing 24.5 points per game during the regular season, the Trojans have clamped down defensively in their four playoff games, when they’ve allowed 11.3 per game. That number is even more impressive when you consider the first-team defense has allowed only half of the six touchdowns Meridian has surrendered in the playoffs – two others came on pick-6s and a third came on the final play of regulation against second- and third-teamers. Linebacker Manny Sabalza is the catalyst, showing great determination to cover from sideline to sideline, while Dylan Hickok and Tony Schleimer complete a strong linebacking crew. Kruzich, Baker Otter and Treover Pagnossin have made things tough on opposing quarterbacks and running backs, while Meridian has plenty of talented athletes in the secondary, led by Hemenway (5 interceptions) and Logan and Vandenhaak (4 interceptions each).
2017 STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Simon Burkett
213
358
3,563
43
11
RUSHING
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Simon Burkett
121
583
4.8
10
Bryce Vandenhaak
105
541
5.2
6
Cole Roberts
126
524
4.2
6
RECEIVING
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Bryce Vandenhaak
54
1,359
25.2
19
Lukas Hemenway
40
647
16.2
6
Tony Schleimer
29
423
14.6
5
Dawson Logan
20
335
16.8
5
TJ Dykstra
22
306
13.9
5
2017 RESULTS
Date
Opponent
Result
Sept. 1
at Anacortes
W 20-14
Sept. 8
at Blaine
W 50-44
Sept. 15
Cascade Christian
W 34-29
Sept. 22
at Lynden Christian*
W 28-7
Sept. 29
Nooksack Valley*
W 50-36
Oct. 6
Mount Baker*
W 26-15
Oct. 13
Lynden Christian*
W 33-20
Oct. 20
at Nooksack Valley*
W 28-27
Oct. 27
at Mount Baker*
W 52-29
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 3
Bothell Cedar Park Christian
W 63-3
STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 11
Hoquiam
W 63-21
Nov. 18
Montesano
W 28-7
Nov. 25
La Center
W 34-14
*1A NWC game
Key to the game: The two-time defending state champs are the real deal, according to Riner, who called Royal, “as good as any team I’ve faced in 25 years of coaching other than Pullman in 2006.” But don’t count out Ames and his pack of “pound puppies,” who have shown great heart and grit all season long and are hungry for their first state title since 2006. If Meridian can force Royal to make some mistakes, the Trojans could emerge with their fourth title.
Prediction: Royal 35-14
CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Year
Winner
Loser
Score
1973
Raymond
Connell
35-6
1974
Raymond
Cle Elum-Roslyn
19-8
1975
Raymond
Winlock
20-7
1976
Winlock
Orting
23-6
1977
Chewelah
Winlock
20-0
1978
Blaine
Granger
20-7
1979
Omak
Langley
7-6
1980
Lynden
Burbank Columbia
19-14
1981
Colfax
Montesano
6-0
1982
North Mason
Woodland
28-14
1983
Montesano
Riverside
35-27
1984
Cashmere
Meridian
32-7
1985
Eatonville
Cashmere
14-0
1986
Ephrata
Lynden Christian
32-15
1987
Ephrata
Lynden
21-12
1988
Castle Rock
Ephrata
23-20
1989
Toppenish
Charles Wright
31-16
1990
Eatonville
Ephrata
10-6
1991
Lynden
Medical Lake
34-14
1992
Eatonville
Zillah
26-23
1993
Riverside
Lynden Christian
17-14 (OT)
1994
Montesano
Royal
27-21
1995
Ridgefield
Leavenworth Cascade
44-30
1996
Royal
Toledo
70-0
1997
Lynden Christian
Colfax
22-20
1998
Kalama
Okanogan
14-6
1999
Okanogan
Kalama
28-0
2000
Royal
Tacoma Baptist
49-17
2001
Colfax
Tacoma Baptist
49-7
2002
Archbishop Murphy
Royal
35-14
2003
Archbishop Murphy
Zillah
20-0
2004
Royal
Freeman
29-7
2005
Royal
Tonasket
34-14
2006
Meridian
Connell
27-22
2007
Royal
Connell
28-16
2008
Cashmere
Cascade Christian
10-9
2009
Connell
Cascade Christian
28-7
2010
Cascade Christian
Connell
42-35
2011
Connell
Cascade Christian
28-7
2012
Montesano
Royal
43-28
2013
Freeman
Mount Baker
31-13
2014
Cascade Christian
Colville
27-26
2015
Royal
King’s
28-7
2016
Royal
Connell
25-10
Comments