Simon Burkett (13) leads the Meridian football team onto the field at Civic Stadium for the Class 1A semifinal against La Center. Burkett was selected a WIAA Athlete of the Week for his performance in the game. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
High School Football

He collected one WIAA honor, but the one he really covets is Saturday

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 29, 2017 02:22 PM

Meridian senior quarterback Simon Burkett has been selected an Athlete of the Week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for his play in the Class 1A state football semifinals Saturday.

Burkett, who has committed to play for Eastern Washington University next fall, passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards and another score in the Trojans’ 34-14 victory over La Center at Civic Stadium.

Burkett and Meridian will play in the state championship game for the sixth time in school history and attempt to win their fourth title when they take on Royal at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.

