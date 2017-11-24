They fell 4 points short of a title in 2015 but get a second chance vs. ACH Saturday

Class 1B State Football Semifinals Almira-Coulee-Hartline at Lummi
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Site: Civic Stadium, Bellingham
What’s at stake: Winner moves on to the 1B state championship game, where it will face Odessa or Sunnyside Christian at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Tacoma Dome. The loser is eliminated.
Never miss a local story.
Previous state playoff meetings: Almira-Coulee-Hartline beat Lummi in the 2015 1B state championship game 46-42 and in the 2007 semifinals 80-50.
SCOUTING THE WARRIORS
Coach: Brandon Walsh (19th season)
Seed: District 5/6/7/9 No. 5
State appearances (last): Nine (2016)
State playoff record: 15-6
Semifinal appearances (last): Six (2016)
Semifinal record: 4-2
State titles: Three (1990, 2007, ’16)
Almira-Coulee-Hartline opened the state playoffs win an overwhelming 60-32 win over Naselle Saturday, after scoring 40 points in the first quarter. Maguire Isaak passed for 155 yards and three TDs on just six pass attempts and rushed for 226 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Hayden Loomis also had a big game, rushing for 128 yards and three TDs on eight carries and catching two passes for 36 yards and a TD. Payton Nielsen turned two passes into 110 yards and two TDs. Isaak has passed for 1,628 yards and 32 TDs and been intercepted just once this season. He also leads the team with 1,106 yards and 16 TDs rushing, while Loomis has 735 yards and 16 TDs. Defensively, Nielsen leads the Warriors with 10.5 sacks, while Anthony Giuliani has a team-high 79 tackles and Brayton Schafer has 73. The Warriors’ two losses this year book ended their regular season and were to the two teams in the other state semifinal – Sunnyside Christian and Odessa.
2017 RESULTS
Date
Opponent
Result
Aug. 31
at Sunnyside Christian
L 34-20
Sept. 9
Cusick
W 48-6
Sept. 15
at Touchet
W 40-8
Sept. 22
Yakima Tribal*
W 48-0
Sept. 29
Pateros*
W 50-14
Oct. 6
at Entiat*
W 52-22
Oct. 13
at Wellpinit*
W 66-0
Oct. 20
Tekoa-Rosalia*
W 68-32
Oct. 27
at Odessa*
L 64-54
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 3
Republic
W 68-0
Nov. 11
Colton
W 72-46
STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 18
at Naselle
W 60-32
*Notheast South League game
SCOUTING THE BLACKHAWKS
Coach: Jim Sandusky (15th season)
Seed: District 1/2/3 No. 2
State appearances (last): 14th (2016)
State playoff record: 18-12
Semifinal appearances (last): 10 (2016)
Semifinal record: 4-6
State titles: One (2010)
Lummi opened the state playoffs with a 62-42 victory over Tacoma Baptist on Saturday. Quarterback Dashawn Lawrence had a big game, rushing for 155 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts, while passing for 212 yards and another three scores. He now has 255 yards and three TDs rushing and 403 yards and six TDs passing in two postseason games. He spread his seven completions Saturday around, hitting Stanford Hoskins twice for 129 yards and a TD, Tristan Revey twice for 32 yards and a TD and James Williams once for a 33-yard score. Lincoln Tom, who often plays center on Lummi’s line, rushed three times for 97 yards and two touchdowns, while Noah Revey added 78 yards and a score on seven carries. Lummi’s defense surrendered 224 yards and two TDs on the ground and 208 yards and three scores through the air. Although this is Lummi’s 14th straight trip to state, the Blackhawks don’t have many players that have played in this big of a game, so they’ll have to look to the handful of older players that have.
2017 RESULTS
Date
Opponent
Result
Sept. 1
Seattle Lutheran
W, forfeit
Sept. 8
Neah Bay
W 28-0
Sept. 15
Tacoma Baptist
W 58-28
Sept. 21
at Mucleshoot Tribal
W, forfeit
Sept. 28
at Sunnyside Christian
L 84-6
Oct. 5
Tulalip Heritage*
L 26-14
Oct. 7
at Concrete
W 20-18
Oct. 13
Crescent*
W 78-20
Oct. 20
at Friday Harbor
L 23-6
Oct. 27
at Neah Bay*
W 28-6
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 11
Rainier Christian
W 58-14
STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 18
at Tacoma Baptist
W 62-42
*NWFL 1B game
Key to the game: The last time these two teams met in the 2015 state championship game, it was all the little miscues that ended up costing the Blackhawks. In fact, last year’s “One Play” mantra and the Russell Athletic advertising campaign that followed came directly from that. Lummi didn’t get a chance to get back to the state title game last year to show they could eliminate the little mistakes in a big game. Here’s its chance.
Prediction: Almira-Coulee-Hartline 52-32
Comments