Here’s a look at who’s standing between Lummi and a sixth straight trip to the 1B semifinals

Class 1B State Football Quarterfinals Lummi at Tacoma Baptist

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Site: Sammamish High School

What’s at stake: Winner will advance to the 1B state semifinals and host either Almira-Coulee-Hartline or Naselle Nov. 25. The loser will be eliminated.

Previous state playoff meetings: None

SCOUTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Coach: Jim Sandusky (15th season)

Seed: District 1/2/3 No. 2

State appearances (last): 14th (2016)

State playoff record: 16-12

State titles: One (2010)

After claiming the top seed out of the NWFL 1B and a bye from Week 10 on a tie breaker, Lummi beat Rainier Christian 58-16 in the quad-district playoffs Saturday. Quarterback Dashawn Lawrence passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the game and rushed for a team-high 100 yards and another TD on four carries. Caleb Revey scored three touchdowns, one running the ball, one catching it and one on a kickoff return. He had 52 yards on three carries and 81 yards on three receptions. Tristan Revey caught just two passes, but they went for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Blackhawks held Rainier Christian to 37 yards through the air but surrendered 282 yards on 49 carries (5.8 average). Lummi, which is making its 14th straight 1B state playoff appearance, seeks its sixth straight trip to the semifinals.

SCOUTING THE CRUSADERS

Coach: Steve Stone (first season)

Seed: District 4 No. 1

State appearances (last): 17th (2016)

State playoff record: 15-16

State titles: None

After finishing second in the Sea-Tac League, Tacoma Baptist beat Mary M. Knight 60-6 Nov. 4 and Quilcene 54-38 Saturday to advance to state for the second straight year. Speedy P.J. Talen showed he’s a playmaker, scoring on a 59-yard touchdown run and a 61-yard TD pass from Noah Tangen in the first quarter. The duo switched roles for a couple of third-quarter TDs, while Logan Kitselman showed his bruising running style on 25 carries for 147 yards and a third-quarter TD. Talen finished with 141 yards and two TDs passing, caught three TDs for 102 yards and rushed for 138 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Key to the game: The Blackhawks focused heavily on improving its defense during the Week 10 bye, and the results showed. But expect the Crusaders to be a much bigger challenge this week. Lummi has the playmakers to compete in a shootout, but things would be much easier if it can find a way to slow up Talen, Tangen and Kitselman.

Prediction: Lummi 44-38