What does an 11-0 record get you? A quarterfinal trip and nearly half the all-league picks

How good was the Ferndale football team during the 3A Wesco North league season? Good enough to impress the league’s coaches into filling nearly half of the first-team all-league positions with Golden Eagles.

Ferndale, which hosts O’Dea in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Friday at Civic Stadium, claimed 11 of the 25 first-team spots when the All-3A Wesco North team was released.

Senior Mikhail Varetskiy and sophomore Geirean Hatchett were two-way first-team selection on the offensive and defensive lines. Also making the first-team offense for the Golden Eagles were senior running back Cole Semu and senior tight end Reid Benson, while senior defensive backs James Hinson and Jared Emmert and senior linebackers Alex Cleary and Carter Colon made the first-team defense. Hinson also made the first-team as the all-league punter.

Squalicum, which finished 6-4 and missed the postseason, had three first-team selections: senior running back Triston Smith, senior offensive lineman Jasen Barber and senior kicker Alex Everett.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rounding out the first-team offense were: Arlington senior lineman Michael Van Beek, sophomore quarterback Anthony Whitis and senior receiver Campbell Hudson; Oak Harbor senior lineman Weston Whitefoot; and Stanwood senior receiver Trygve DeBoer. The first-team defense also included: Arlington’s Hudson at defensive back and Van Beek at defensive line, along with senior linebacker Payton Bastien; Oak Harbor junior defensive back Dorian Hardin and senior outside linebacker Kyle Nichols; and Stanwood senior linebacker Lynn Nathan. Arlington sophomore Cade Younger was the all-league kick returner.

Whatcom County second-team selections included Ferndale’s Spencer Crosswhite at offensive and defensive line and Hinson at quarterback, along with Squalicum receiver/defensive back Ja’Lique Martin, tight end/linebacker Brian Pullman and offensive lineman Dan Angel. The Storm’s Will Russell, Josh Jacobson and Jose Hernandez also made the honorable mention list.