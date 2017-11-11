They’ve run up the score all year; did Nooksack find an opponent who can do the same?

The Nooksack Valley football team lost a shootout 61-53 to Cascade Christian in the opening round of the Class 1A state tournament Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium.
The Pioneers (6-4) trailed 34-20 at halftime and then traded scores with the Cougars for most of the second half. A conversion on fourth and three with under three minutes to go in the game helped Cascade Christian seal the victory.
At halftime, Nooksack quarterback Casey Bauman was 12 for 18 with 163 yards and a touchdown. Bauman finished with three passing touchdowns.
The Pioneers cut it to within seven points out of the locker room with a 12-yard rush touchdown by Austin O’Bryan, his third, but were never able to turn the corner. O’Bryan finished with four rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD.
