Nooksack Valley heads to state for the first time since 2010; here’s what its up against

Class 1A State Football Playoffs first round Nooksack Valley at Cascade Christian

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Site: Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

What’s at stake: Winner advances to 1A state quarterfinals and will host Mount Baker or La Center Nov. 17 or 18. The loser is eliminated.

Previous state playoff meetings: Cascade Christian won a 2009 semifinal 28-12 and a 2010 quarterfinal 32-20.

SCOUTING THE PIONEERS

Coach: Robb Myhre (18th season)

Seed: Northwest District No. 3

State appearances (last): Eight (2010)

State playoff record: 6-8

State titles: None

After finishing third in the 1A NWC, the Pioneers gave the league a clean sweep in the district playoffs, beating Sultan 62-12 Friday. Montana State-bound Casey Bauman passed for 255 yards and two TDs and rushed for 124 yards and three scores on 11 carries. He’s passed for 2,580 yards and 24 TDs and has been intercepted only three times this season to go with 566 yards and 15 TDs rushing. His top target last week was Jordan Veening, who had 135 yards and a TD, upping his season totals to 729 yards and eight TDs. Baylor Galley also has 733 yards and five scores this year, while Austin O’Brien leads the team with 774 yards and seven TDs rushing.

SCOUTING THE COUGARS

Coach: Randy Davis (14th season)

Seed: West Central District No. 1

State appearances (last): 14 (2016)

State playoff record: 25-12

State titles: Two (2010, ’14)

Cascade Christian capped off a Nisqually League title with a 70-6 win over Coupeville Saturday. Madden Tobeck led the way with 133 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the game, while Torrento Magalei had 91 yards and two TDs and Tyquan Coleman had 89 yards and a TD. The trio combined to rush for 2,361 yards and 30 TDs and average 12.5 yards per carry this season, led by Tobeck’s 1,385 yards and 21 TDs. Parker Johnson has passed for 1,862 yards and 23 TDs. On defense, Adam Whitaker leads the team with 99 tackles, including eight for loss. Jeremy Ocbian recorded 21 sacks, while Nathan Suiter, Abel Nutu and Corbin Nohr each reached double figures.

Key to the game: Meridian handed the Cougars their only loss so far this season, 34-27 Sept. 15. The Trojans exposed their pass defense in the game, as Simon Burkett passed for 303 yards and four TDs. If Bauman and his receivers can have a similar game, Nooksack certainly could advance, but the Pioneers also have to slow up the Cougars’ run game.

Prediction: Cascade Christian 27-21.