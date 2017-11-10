Lummi is only one win away from a 14th-straight trip to state; here’s who stands in the way

Class 1B Quad-District Football Playoffs Rainier Christian at Lummi

Time: Noon Saturday

Site: Lummi Nation School

What’s at stake: Winner advances to the Class 1B state playoffs and will travel to face Tacoma Baptist or Quilcene in the first round. The loser is eliminated.

SCOUTING THE MUSTANGS

Coach: Jeff Nelson (seventh season)

Riverside Christian beat Oakville 52-16 in the first round of the quad-district playoffs on Friday. The Mustangs finished third in the SeaTac League behind champion Quilcene and Tacoma Baptist, who combined to beat Rainier Christian by a 111-20 score in their two league meetings. The Mustangs’ other loss came by a 50-8 count to Naselle. In its five wins this season, Rainier Christian has limited opponents to 14.4 points, including shutouts of Seattle Lutheran and Evergreen Lutheran.

SCOUTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Coach: Jim Sandusky (15th season)

After tying for the Northwest Football League 1B title, the Blackhawks claimed the top seed on a tie-breaker, giving them a bye from the first week of the quad-district playoffs. Their last game was a 28-6 victory over rival Neah Bay Oct. 27. The Lummi defense had its two best games of the season against the Red Devils, limiting them to six points combined in two meetings. Quarterback DaShawn Lawrence had a good game two weeks ago, throwing TDs to Caleb Revey and Noah Toby, while Stanford Hoskins rushed for another.

Key to the game: Limiting mistakes always seems to be the biggest key for Lummi when the playoffs roll around, and it’s even more of a key this year. With a young squad, many players will be seeing the postseason for the first time, so not letting the moment get to big for them is crucial.

Prediction: Lummi 48-24.