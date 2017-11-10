Lummi’s Stanford Hoskins stiff-arms Taholah's Jessie Purdy during a 2014 game. The Blackhawks host Rainier Christian in a Class 1B quad-district playoff Saturday.
Lummi’s Stanford Hoskins stiff-arms Taholah's Jessie Purdy during a 2014 game. The Blackhawks host Rainier Christian in a Class 1B quad-district playoff Saturday. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
Lummi’s Stanford Hoskins stiff-arms Taholah's Jessie Purdy during a 2014 game. The Blackhawks host Rainier Christian in a Class 1B quad-district playoff Saturday. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Football

Lummi is only one win away from a 14th-straight trip to state; here’s who stands in the way

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 10, 2017 4:17 PM

Class 1B Quad-District Football Playoffs Rainier Christian at Lummi

Time: Noon Saturday

Site: Lummi Nation School

What’s at stake: Winner advances to the Class 1B state playoffs and will travel to face Tacoma Baptist or Quilcene in the first round. The loser is eliminated.

1110 FOOT Lummi

SCOUTING THE MUSTANGS

Coach: Jeff Nelson (seventh season)

Riverside Christian beat Oakville 52-16 in the first round of the quad-district playoffs on Friday. The Mustangs finished third in the SeaTac League behind champion Quilcene and Tacoma Baptist, who combined to beat Rainier Christian by a 111-20 score in their two league meetings. The Mustangs’ other loss came by a 50-8 count to Naselle. In its five wins this season, Rainier Christian has limited opponents to 14.4 points, including shutouts of Seattle Lutheran and Evergreen Lutheran.

SCOUTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Coach: Jim Sandusky (15th season)

After tying for the Northwest Football League 1B title, the Blackhawks claimed the top seed on a tie-breaker, giving them a bye from the first week of the quad-district playoffs. Their last game was a 28-6 victory over rival Neah Bay Oct. 27. The Lummi defense had its two best games of the season against the Red Devils, limiting them to six points combined in two meetings. Quarterback DaShawn Lawrence had a good game two weeks ago, throwing TDs to Caleb Revey and Noah Toby, while Stanford Hoskins rushed for another.

Key to the game: Limiting mistakes always seems to be the biggest key for Lummi when the playoffs roll around, and it’s even more of a key this year. With a young squad, many players will be seeing the postseason for the first time, so not letting the moment get to big for them is crucial.

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Prediction: Lummi 48-24.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

    Highlights from the high school football game between Mountlake Terrace and Sehome Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Civic Stadium.

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday
Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

View More Video