While 267 yards separated Whatcom’s top two passers, 175 yards decided the rushing title

3A WESCO NORTH STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Ferndale
10-0
6-0
454
115
Oak Harbor
9-1
5-1
315
129
Arlington
6-4
4-2
303
263
Stanwood
5-6
3-3
206
242
Squalicum
6-4
2-4
362
314
Marysville-Pilchuck
2-7
1-5
230
334
Marysville-Getchell
1-9
0-6
136
432
CLASS 3A STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday’s games
Rainier Beach at Mount Spokane (at Joe Albi Stadium), 5 p.m.
Bethel at Ferndale (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway at Eastside Catholic (at Seattle Memorial Stadium), 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Oak Harbor at Bellevue, 1 p.m.
Garfield at Lincoln, 1 p.m.
Kamiakin at Timberline, 5 p.m.
Mercer Island at O’Dea (at Seattle Municipal Stadium), 5 p.m.
Peninsula at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
2A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Lakewood
7-3
5-1
282
233
Burlington-Edison
6-4
5-1
273
209
Sedro-Woolley
6-4
5-1
316
242
Lynden
5-5
3-3
267
214
Bellingham
5-5
2-4
261
261
Anacortes
3-6
1-5
185
302
Blaine
1-9
0-6
232
414
Sehome*
4-6
—
321
314
*Independent
CLASS 2A STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday’s games
Pullman at Hockinson (at Battleground), 2 p.m.
Black Hills at Selah (at Zepfel Stadium, Yakima), 5 p.m.
Liberty at Fife (at Sumner), 7 p.m.
W.F. West at North Kitsap, 7 p.m.
River Ridge vs. Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.
Lynden at Tumwater, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Franklin Pierce at Spokane West Valley, 1 p.m.
Othello at Steilacoom, 1 p.m.
1A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Meridian
10-0
6-0
384
224
Mount Baker
7-3
3-3
330
200
Nooksack Valley
6-4
2-4
372
232
Lynden Christian
3-6
1-5
169
213
CLASS 1A STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday’s games
Newport at Zillah, 4 p.m.
Naches Valley at Okanogan, 6 p.m.
Freeman at Royal, 7 p.m.
Mount Baker at La Center (at Woodland), 7 p.m.
Charles Wright at Montesano, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Connell at Colville, 2 p.m.
Hoquiam at Meridian (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
Nooksack Valley at Cascade Christian (at Sumner), 7 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1B LEAGUE STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Lummi
7-3
2-1
242
205
Neah Bay
5-5
2-1
226
249
Tulalip Heritage
5-2
1-2
200
104
Crescent
6-5
0-3
501
426
CLASS 1B QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Friday’s games
Neah Bay at Naselle, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Rainier Christian at Lummi, noon
Tacoma Baptist at Quilcene (at North Kitsap), 6 p.m.
WHATCOM COUNTY RUSHING LEADERS
Player, school
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Triston Smith, Sq.
166
1,647
9.9
17
Cole Semu, Fern.
146
1,472
10.1
31
Jordan Riddle, LC
197
1,062
5.4
7
Carson Engholm, MB
151
1,030
6.8
19
Connor Wallace, Bel.
135
801
5.9
10
Dylan Roberts, Seh.
152
792
5.2
12
Austin O'Brien, NV
122
774
6.3
7
Spencer Lloyd, Sq.
117
741
6.3
13
Carson Brandland, MB
102
714
7.0
7
Eric Martin-Mann, Lyn.
102
635
6.2
3
WHATCOM COUNTY PASSING LEADERS
Player, school
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Simon Burkett, Mer.
176
288
2,847
33
7
Casey Bauman, NV
165
259
2,580
24
3
Cam Ellis, Blaine
154
297
2,197
17
18
Nick Knutson, Bel.
133
205
1,717
15
2
Michael Mindnich, Seh.
139
268
1,595
17
8
Spencer Lloyd, Sq.
90
168
1,251
9
2
Ty Van Dyken, LC
88
181
1,078
10
13
Kaleb Bass, MB
71
128
999
9
5
James Hinson, Fern.
55
88
846
13
3
Brendan Kleindel, Lyn.
67
113
805
7
10
WHATCOM COUNTY RECEIVING LEADERS
Player, school
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Bryce Vandenhaak, Mer.
44
1,191
27.1
18
Spencer Lee, Bel.
50
858
17.2
8
Thomas Barbo, MB
50
788
15.8
7
Chase Abshere, Blaine
50
736
14.7
7
Baylor Galley, NV
38
733
19.3
5
Jordan Veening, NV
44
729
16.6
8
Dalton Mouw, Blaine
46
720
15.7
4
Kalai Jandoc, LC
36
673
18.7
7
JaLique Martin, Sq.
42
631
15.0
7
Melloy Nelson, Seh.
40
589
14.7
11
NOTE: Statistics compiled from staff and coach reports of games.
