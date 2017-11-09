While Squalicum's Triston Smith, left, led all Whatcom Country rushers this year, Meridian's Simon Burkett, center, led in passing and Bryce Vandenhaak led in receiving yards.
High School Football

While 267 yards separated Whatcom’s top two passers, 175 yards decided the rushing title

By David Rasbach

November 09, 2017 2:30 PM

3A WESCO NORTH STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Ferndale

10-0

6-0

454

115

Oak Harbor

9-1

5-1

315

129

Arlington

6-4

4-2

303

263

Stanwood

5-6

3-3

206

242

Squalicum

6-4

2-4

362

314

Marysville-Pilchuck

2-7

1-5

230

334

Marysville-Getchell

1-9

0-6

136

432

CLASS 3A STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday’s games

Rainier Beach at Mount Spokane (at Joe Albi Stadium), 5 p.m.

Bethel at Ferndale (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway at Eastside Catholic (at Seattle Memorial Stadium), 7:45 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Oak Harbor at Bellevue, 1 p.m.

Garfield at Lincoln, 1 p.m.

Kamiakin at Timberline, 5 p.m.

Mercer Island at O’Dea (at Seattle Municipal Stadium), 5 p.m.

Peninsula at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

2A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Lakewood

7-3

5-1

282

233

Burlington-Edison

6-4

5-1

273

209

Sedro-Woolley

6-4

5-1

316

242

Lynden

5-5

3-3

267

214

Bellingham

5-5

2-4

261

261

Anacortes

3-6

1-5

185

302

Blaine

1-9

0-6

232

414

Sehome*

4-6

321

314

*Independent

CLASS 2A STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday’s games

Pullman at Hockinson (at Battleground), 2 p.m.

Black Hills at Selah (at Zepfel Stadium, Yakima), 5 p.m.

Liberty at Fife (at Sumner), 7 p.m.

W.F. West at North Kitsap, 7 p.m.

River Ridge vs. Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

Lynden at Tumwater, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Franklin Pierce at Spokane West Valley, 1 p.m.

Othello at Steilacoom, 1 p.m.

1A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Meridian

10-0

6-0

384

224

Mount Baker

7-3

3-3

330

200

Nooksack Valley

6-4

2-4

372

232

Lynden Christian

3-6

1-5

169

213

CLASS 1A STATE PLAYOFFS

Friday’s games

Newport at Zillah, 4 p.m.

Naches Valley at Okanogan, 6 p.m.

Freeman at Royal, 7 p.m.

Mount Baker at La Center (at Woodland), 7 p.m.

Charles Wright at Montesano, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Connell at Colville, 2 p.m.

Hoquiam at Meridian (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.

Nooksack Valley at Cascade Christian (at Sumner), 7 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1B LEAGUE STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Lummi

7-3

2-1

242

205

Neah Bay

5-5

2-1

226

249

Tulalip Heritage

5-2

1-2

200

104

Crescent

6-5

0-3

501

426

CLASS 1B QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Friday’s games

Neah Bay at Naselle, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Rainier Christian at Lummi, noon

Tacoma Baptist at Quilcene (at North Kitsap), 6 p.m.

Smith
Squalicum’s Tristen Smith reaches for a touchdown between Gig Harbor's Jake Bruess, right, and CP Loughren Sept. 1. Smith rushed for 1,647 yards this year to lead Whatcom County.
Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

WHATCOM COUNTY RUSHING LEADERS

Player, school

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Triston Smith, Sq.

166

1,647

9.9

17

Cole Semu, Fern.

146

1,472

10.1

31

Jordan Riddle, LC

197

1,062

5.4

7

Carson Engholm, MB

151

1,030

6.8

19

Connor Wallace, Bel.

135

801

5.9

10

Dylan Roberts, Seh.

152

792

5.2

12

Austin O'Brien, NV

122

774

6.3

7

Spencer Lloyd, Sq.

117

741

6.3

13

Carson Brandland, MB

102

714

7.0

7

Eric Martin-Mann, Lyn.

102

635

6.2

3

Burkett
Meridian quarterback Simon Burkett looks for an open receiver Sept. 8. Burkett leads Whatcom County with 2,847 yards passing this season.
Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

WHATCOM COUNTY PASSING LEADERS

Player, school

Cmp.

Att.

Yards

TD

Int.

Simon Burkett, Mer.

176

288

2,847

33

7

Casey Bauman, NV

165

259

2,580

24

3

Cam Ellis, Blaine

154

297

2,197

17

18

Nick Knutson, Bel.

133

205

1,717

15

2

Michael Mindnich, Seh.

139

268

1,595

17

8

Spencer Lloyd, Sq.

90

168

1,251

9

2

Ty Van Dyken, LC

88

181

1,078

10

13

Kaleb Bass, MB

71

128

999

9

5

James Hinson, Fern.

55

88

846

13

3

Brendan Kleindel, Lyn.

67

113

805

7

10

Vandenhaak
Meridian’s Bryce Vandenhaak catches a touchdown pass Oct. 20 against Nooksack Valley. Vandenhaak leads Whatcom County with 1,191 yards receiving this year.
Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

WHATCOM COUNTY RECEIVING LEADERS

Player, school

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Bryce Vandenhaak, Mer.

44

1,191

27.1

18

Spencer Lee, Bel.

50

858

17.2

8

Thomas Barbo, MB

50

788

15.8

7

Chase Abshere, Blaine

50

736

14.7

7

Baylor Galley, NV

38

733

19.3

5

Jordan Veening, NV

44

729

16.6

8

Dalton Mouw, Blaine

46

720

15.7

4

Kalai Jandoc, LC

36

673

18.7

7

JaLique Martin, Sq.

42

631

15.0

7

Melloy Nelson, Seh.

40

589

14.7

11

NOTE: Statistics compiled from staff and coach reports of games.

