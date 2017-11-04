High School Football

Squalicum ends its season with impressive win over Inglemoor

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 04, 2017 9:07 PM

The Squalicum football team ended its 2017 on a positive note, beating Inglemoor 49-25 in a Week 10 crossover Saturday at Civic Stadium. The Storm finish the season 6-4.

“Our guys were able to be physical and get some stops on defense and offensively made some big plays,” coach Nick Lucey said.

Ja’Lique Martin had a big game, throwing for a touchdown and scoring a pair of touchdowns, while Triston Smith also scored twice in his final game in a Squalicum uniform.

“He’s a (heck) of a player, and it’s fun to watch him run,” Lucey said. “All our seniors had good nights for us.”

