Squalicum ends its season with impressive win over Inglemoor

The Squalicum football team ended its 2017 on a positive note, beating Inglemoor 49-25 in a Week 10 crossover Saturday at Civic Stadium. The Storm finish the season 6-4.
“Our guys were able to be physical and get some stops on defense and offensively made some big plays,” coach Nick Lucey said.
Ja’Lique Martin had a big game, throwing for a touchdown and scoring a pair of touchdowns, while Triston Smith also scored twice in his final game in a Squalicum uniform.
“He’s a (heck) of a player, and it’s fun to watch him run,” Lucey said. “All our seniors had good nights for us.”
