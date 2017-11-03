Ballard vs. Ferndale football gallery

Photos from the Ferndale Golden Eagles against Ballard in the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
Ferndale offensive lineman Spencer Crosswhite celebrates a touchdown as the officials signal the score during the first quarter the 3A District playoff against Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ballard receiver Owen Albert is taken down after a short gain by Ferndale defensive back Sequoyah Julius as team mate Alex Cleary moves in to help during the first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale running back Jacob Broselle celebrates his first quarter touchdown during the 3A district playoffs against Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale offensive lineman Spencer Crosswhite practices the snap with tight end Christopher Werth on the sideline before their game against Ballard in the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale on the sideline before their 3A district playoff game against Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale on the sideline before their 3A district playoff game against Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
The coin toss for Ferndale against Ballard in the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
Ferndale warm up before their game against Ballard in the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
Ferndale warm up before their game against Ballard in the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
Ferndale running back Jacob Broselle gets stopped at the line of scrimmage by a Ballard player during the first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ballard defensive back Zedekiah Webster attemptsto tackle Ferndale running back Cole Semu during the first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale tight end Reid Benson eyes the goal line, despite being wrapped up by Ballard’s Dajean Wells, left, and Owen Albert, during the first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Snow coats the field before 3A district playoff game between Ferndale and Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ballard defensive back Dajean Wells gets a face full of snow as he attempts to stop Ferndale running back Cole Semu during he first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale running back Cole Semu slips the tackle of Ballard defender Owen Albert at the goal line to score a touchdown during the first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale quarterback James Hinson and receiver Jared Emmert celebrate a second quarter touchdown during the 3A district playoffs against Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale running back Cole Semu breaks through a host of Ballard players to score a touchdown in the third quarter of the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale stand silent as the colors are taken off the field prior to their playoff game against Ballard in the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
The officials salute the colors before the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
The color guard from the Ferndale American Legion Post 154 during the National Anthem before the 3A District playoff between Ferndale and Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale during the National Anthem prior to their game against Ballard in the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
Ferndale takes the field prior to its game against Ballard in the 3A district football playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium
Ferndale warms up prior to its 3A district playoff game against Ballard Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale running back Jacob Broselle gets slowed at the line of scrimmage by Ballard defender Dajean Wells during the second quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale defender James Hinson nearly intercepts a pass intended for Ballard running back Yohannes Teshome during the second quarter of the 3A District varsity Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale receiver Watiko Leighton catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter in the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale tight end Reid Benson (82) eyes the goal line and pushes hard during the first quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale's Cole Semu stiff arms Ballard defender Dajean Wells during the second quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ballard running back Zedekiah Webster taken down after a short gain by Ferndale defender Gader Fox during the second quarter of the 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium.
