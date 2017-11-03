Squalicum’s Spencer Lloyd scores a touchdown against Arlington Oct. 26 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
High School Football

It may not be the game they hoped to play this week; but this team wants to finish strong

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 03, 2017 4:48 PM

Inglemoor at Squalicum

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Site: Civic Stadium

Vikings (1-8) update: Inglemoor finished eighth in the 4A KingCo after a 41-14 loss to Bothell Friday. Riley Mersberg scored on a 6-yard touchdown run, and Cole Kindschi added another from 12 yards out. Kindschi leads the Vikings with 574 yards rushing and five TDs this year. Mersberg has added 300 yards and three scores. Zachary Shimek has passed for 709 yards and three TDs. The Vikings’ lone victory this year came Sept. 15 at North Creek by a 35-8 count.

Storm (5-4) update: Squalicum finished fifth in the 3A Wesco North with a 38-35 loss to Arlington Thursday. Ja’Lique Martin and Spencer Lloyd split time at quarterback, Martin passing for 99 yards and rushing for 47 and a TD and Lloyd passing for 90 yards and rushing for 138 yards and two TDs. Dedrick Mitchell caught four passes for 100 yards. Triston Smith rushed for 129 yards and two TDs, giving him 1,500 yards and 16 TDs. He’s averaged 10.3 yards on his 145 carries this season, despite missing Week 6 with an injury.

Prediction: Squalicum 35-17.

