High School Football

The season began with six straight losses, here’s how Sehome finished it off

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 03, 2017 9:36 AM

A season that began with six straight losses came to a close with the fourth straight victory, as the Sehome football team beat Blaine 65-24 Thursday at Civic Stadium.

“We challenged out boys on how the wanted to finish this season,” Mariners coach Kevin Beason said in a text message. “They are ready to keep pushing forward and improving, redefining the perceptions of Sehome football. I could not be prouder of how they responded.”

Quarterback Michael Mindnich had another big night, as he ran for a touchdown and threw four more – two to Dylan Roberts and two to Melloy Nelson. Roberts also ran for two more scores, while Christian Knudtson also scored on the ground and Nelson kicked a field goal. Austin Roberts rounded out the scoring for Sehome with a kick return for a touchdown.

“We will miss our graduating class of seniors both on and off the field,” Beason said. “They are a great bunch of young men.”

