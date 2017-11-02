So, Lynden earned a ‘second chance;’ here’s how the Lions can capitalize on it

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Site: Sedro-Woolley High School

Eric Martin-Mann

Lions (4-5) update: Lynden enters as the No. 3 seed out of the “South” based on the bi-district’s RPI ranking. In a non-league game Friday, it lost 42-7 to Eastlake. James Marsh passed for 152 yards in the game, but was intercepted three times. Since bursting onto the scene in Week 5, he’s passed for 706 yards and six TDs and run for 362 yards and six more scores. Lynden has four receivers with more than 200 yards receiving: Aaron Weidenaar (363 yards, 4 TDs), Kobe Elsner (294 yards, 1 TD), Carson Bode (270 yards, 3 TDs) and Cory Warner (217 yards).

Lions previous state appearances (last): 27 (2016).

Cubs (6-3) update: No. 8 Sedro-Woolley finished in a three-way tie for the 2A NWC title with a 42-6 win over Anacortes Friday and grabbed the No. 1 seed based on a draw. Junior Carter Trammell has passed for 1,287 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, including 150 yards and four TDs in a 34-20 win over Lynden Sept. 22. Codey Pittis has been the Cubs’ top back with 451 yards and 5 TDs, though Bryson Bartlett (357 yards, 5 TDs) and Andrew Sager (318 yards, 5 TDs) provide valuable options.

Cubs previous state appearances (last): Eight (2016).

Key to the game: Lynden committed four turnovers during the regular-season meeting between the two teams, and that simply was too much to overcome. If the Lions can hold onto the ball, they can stay in this game and possibly advance to state.

Player to watch: Eric Martin-Mann has been a steady presence in the Lions backfield. He rushed for 60 yards and the Lions’ only score last week, bringing his season total to 587 yards and three scores.

Prediction: Sedro-Woolley 27-17.