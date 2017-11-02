Ferndale running back Cole Semu breaks the line of scrimmage for a big gain Oct. 20 against Squalicum.
High School Football

Here’s what you need to know about Ferndale’s 3A district playoff opponent

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 02, 2017 2:45 PM

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Site: Civic Stadium, Bellingham

1102 FOOT Ferndale

Beavers (6-3) update: Ballard earned the Metro No. 7 seed with a 38-31 victory over Cleveland Saturday. The Beavers are relatively young at the skill positions, with freshman quarterback Ryan Blokker passing for 1,181 yards and 12 TDs through seven games. Junior Zedekiah Webster is averaging 7.8 yards on 113 carries (876 yards) and has 10 TDs, while sophomore George Blue (301 yards, 4 TDs receiving), junior Lucas Waters (260 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomore Dajean Wells (239 yards, 3 TDs) are Blokker’s top targets.

Beavers previous state appearances (last): Two (2015).

Geiran Hatchett
Geiran Hatchett

Golden Eagles (9-0) update: No. 3 Ferndale wrapped up the 3A Wesco North title – its first since 2008 – with a 62-7 win over Marysville-Getchell Friday. Cole Semu needed just three carries to rush for 93 yards and three TDs, giving him 1,290 yards and 28 scores this year. Jacob Broselle (467 yards, 3 TDs) and Gabe Zwade (370 yards, 5 TDs) provide some balance, while James Hinson has passed for 754 yards and 11 TDs. Since allowing 28 points to Oak Harbor, the Golden Eagles defense has clamped down to give up just a total of seven the past two weeks.

Golden Eagles previous state appearances (last): 21 (2016).

Key to the game: The only time Ferndale has really been in trouble since the start of league play is when it put itself in trouble with turnovers against Oak Harbor. If the Golden Eagles can continue to limit those, they should be moving on to state.

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Player to watch: Often overlooked by the offensive numbers Semu and the other backs put up is the play of Ferndale in the trenches. Geirean Hatchett and Mikhail Varetskiy are both big and physical and have already grabbed the eye of some college recruiters.

Prediction: Ferndale 38-10.

