Whatcom rushing, passing and receiving titles look set, but milestones await in Week 10

3A WESCO NORTH STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Ferndale
9-0
6-0
386
108
Oak Harbor
8-1
5-1
294
126
Arlington
6-3
4-2
283
220
Stanwood
5-5
3-3
220
224
Squalicum
5-4
2-4
313
289
Marysville-Pilchuck
2-7
1-5
207
303
Marysville-Getchell
0-9
0-6
112
419
Friday’s games
Marysville-Getchell at Shorewood (at Shoreline Stadium), 5 p.m.
Ballard at Ferndale (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.*
Arlington at Rainier Beach, 7 p.m.*
Saturday’s game
Stanwood at Eastside Catholic, 3 p.m.*
Inglemoor at Squalicum (at Civic Stadium), 6 p.m.
Seattle Prep at Oak Harbor, 7 p.m.*
*3A district playoff game
2A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Lakewood
7-2
5-1
275
190
Burlington-Edison
6-3
5-1
273
188
Sedro-Woolley
6-3
5-1
309
214
Lynden
4-5
3-3
239
207
Bellingham
4-5
2-4
209
254
Anacortes
3-6
1-5
185
302
Blaine
1-8
0-6
208
349
Sehome*
3-6
—
256
290
*Independent
Thursday’s games
Blaine at Sehome (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
Bellingham at Lynnwood (at Edmonds Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Lynden at Sedro-Woolley, 7 p.m.*
Liberty at Burlington-Edison, 7 p.m.*
Lakewood at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.*
*2A bi-district playoff game
1A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Meridian
9-0
6-0
321
221
Mount Baker
6-3
3-3
285
185
Nooksack Valley
5-4
2-4
306
220
Lynden Christian
3-6
1-5
169
213
Friday’s games
Bothell Cedar Park Christian at Meridian (at Anacortes), 7 p.m.*
King’s at Mount Baker, 7 p.m.*
Nooksack Valley at Sultan, 7 p.m.*
*1A Northwest District playoff game
NORTHWEST 1B LEAGUE STANDINGS
Overall
Conf.
Team
W-L
W-L
PF
PA
Lummi
7-3
2-1
242
205
Tulalip Heritage
5-2
2-1
487
394
Neah Bay
4-5
2-1
200
104
Crescent
5-4
0-3
487
394
This weekend’s game
Crescent at Neah Bay, TBD*
*1B quad-district playoff game
WHATCOM COUNTY RUSHING LEADERS
Player, school
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Triston Smith, Sq.
145
1,500
10.3
16
Cole Semu, Fern.
137
1,290
9.4
28
Jordan Riddle, LC
197
1,062
5.4
7
Carson Engholm, MB
132
924
7.0
18
Connor Wallace, Bel.
128
764
6.0
10
Austin O'Brien, NV
112
705
6.3
4
Spencer Lloyd, Sq.
109
682
6.3
13
Carson Brandland, MB
88
618
7.0
7
Dylan Roberts, Seh.
127
590
4.6
10
Eric Martin-Mann, Lyn.
88
587
6.7
3
WHATCOM COUNTY PASSING LEADERS
Player, school
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Simon Burkett, Mer.
167
274
2,693
29
7
Casey Bauman, NV
153
242
2,325
22
3
Cam Ellis, Blaine
136
260
1,932
15
16
Nick Knutson, Bel.
118
180
1,491
13
2
Michael Mindnich, Seh.
126
242
1,352
13
7
Spencer Lloyd, Sq.
82
150
1,091
7
2
Ty Van Dyken, LC
88
181
1,078
10
13
Kaleb Bass, MB
62
112
813
6
5
James Hinson, Fern.
49
81
754
11
3
Brock Heppner, Lyn.
53
117
750
3
6
WHATCOM COUNTY RECEIVING LEADERS
Player, school
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Bryce Vandenhaak, Mer.
44
1,191
27.1
18
Spencer Lee, Bel.
45
726
16.1
6
Dalton Mouw, Blaine
43
700
16.3
4
Chase Abshere, Blaine
45
682
15.2
7
Kalai Jandoc, LC
36
673
18.7
7
Baylor Galley, NV
35
652
18.6
5
Thomas Barbo, MB
44
638
14.5
5
Jordan Veening, NV
40
594
14.9
7
JaLique Martin, Sq.
38
558
14.7
5
Melloy Nelson, Seh.
36
516
14.3
7
NOTE: Statistics compiled from staff and coach reports of games.
