While Squalicum's Triston Smith, left, leads all Whatcom Country rushers this year, Meridian's Simon Burkett, center, leads in passing and Bryce Vandenhaak leads in receiving yards. The Bellingham Herald
High School Football

Whatcom rushing, passing and receiving titles look set, but milestones await in Week 10

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 02, 2017 1:49 PM

3A WESCO NORTH STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Ferndale

9-0

6-0

386

108

Oak Harbor

8-1

5-1

294

126

Arlington

6-3

4-2

283

220

Stanwood

5-5

3-3

220

224

Squalicum

5-4

2-4

313

289

Marysville-Pilchuck

2-7

1-5

207

303

Marysville-Getchell

0-9

0-6

112

419

Friday’s games

Marysville-Getchell at Shorewood (at Shoreline Stadium), 5 p.m.

Ballard at Ferndale (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.*

Arlington at Rainier Beach, 7 p.m.*

Saturday’s game

Stanwood at Eastside Catholic, 3 p.m.*

Inglemoor at Squalicum (at Civic Stadium), 6 p.m.

Seattle Prep at Oak Harbor, 7 p.m.*

*3A district playoff game

2A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Lakewood

7-2

5-1

275

190

Burlington-Edison

6-3

5-1

273

188

Sedro-Woolley

6-3

5-1

309

214

Lynden

4-5

3-3

239

207

Bellingham

4-5

2-4

209

254

Anacortes

3-6

1-5

185

302

Blaine

1-8

0-6

208

349

Sehome*

3-6

256

290

*Independent

Thursday’s games

Blaine at Sehome (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.

Bellingham at Lynnwood (at Edmonds Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Lynden at Sedro-Woolley, 7 p.m.*

Liberty at Burlington-Edison, 7 p.m.*

Lakewood at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.*

*2A bi-district playoff game

1A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Meridian

9-0

6-0

321

221

Mount Baker

6-3

3-3

285

185

Nooksack Valley

5-4

2-4

306

220

Lynden Christian

3-6

1-5

169

213

Friday’s games

Bothell Cedar Park Christian at Meridian (at Anacortes), 7 p.m.*

King’s at Mount Baker, 7 p.m.*

Nooksack Valley at Sultan, 7 p.m.*

*1A Northwest District playoff game

NORTHWEST 1B LEAGUE STANDINGS

Overall

Conf.

Team

W-L

W-L

PF

PA

Lummi

7-3

2-1

242

205

Tulalip Heritage

5-2

2-1

487

394

Neah Bay

4-5

2-1

200

104

Crescent

5-4

0-3

487

394

This weekend’s game

Crescent at Neah Bay, TBD*

*1B quad-district playoff game

1102 Smith
Squalicum running back Triston Smith tries to avoid Ferndale’s Cole Semu during an Oct. 20 game. Smith leads Whatcom County with 1,500 yards rushing this year.
Paul Conrad for The Bellingham Herald

WHATCOM COUNTY RUSHING LEADERS

Player, school

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Triston Smith, Sq.

145

1,500

10.3

16

Cole Semu, Fern.

137

1,290

9.4

28

Jordan Riddle, LC

197

1,062

5.4

7

Carson Engholm, MB

132

924

7.0

18

Connor Wallace, Bel.

128

764

6.0

10

Austin O'Brien, NV

112

705

6.3

4

Spencer Lloyd, Sq.

109

682

6.3

13

Carson Brandland, MB

88

618

7.0

7

Dylan Roberts, Seh.

127

590

4.6

10

Eric Martin-Mann, Lyn.

88

587

6.7

3

1102 Burkett
Meridian’s Simon Burkett looks to make a pass against Mount Baker Oct. 6. He leads Whatcom County with 2,693 yards passing this year.
Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

WHATCOM COUNTY PASSING LEADERS

Player, school

Cmp.

Att.

Yards

TD

Int.

Simon Burkett, Mer.

167

274

2,693

29

7

Casey Bauman, NV

153

242

2,325

22

3

Cam Ellis, Blaine

136

260

1,932

15

16

Nick Knutson, Bel.

118

180

1,491

13

2

Michael Mindnich, Seh.

126

242

1,352

13

7

Spencer Lloyd, Sq.

82

150

1,091

7

2

Ty Van Dyken, LC

88

181

1,078

10

13

Kaleb Bass, MB

62

112

813

6

5

James Hinson, Fern.

49

81

754

11

3

Brock Heppner, Lyn.

53

117

750

3

6

1102 Vandenhaak
Meridian’s Bryce Vandenhaak takes a short pass against Nooksack Valley Sept. 29. He leads Whatcom County with 1,191 yards receiving this year.
Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

WHATCOM COUNTY RECEIVING LEADERS

Player, school

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Bryce Vandenhaak, Mer.

44

1,191

27.1

18

Spencer Lee, Bel.

45

726

16.1

6

Dalton Mouw, Blaine

43

700

16.3

4

Chase Abshere, Blaine

45

682

15.2

7

Kalai Jandoc, LC

36

673

18.7

7

Baylor Galley, NV

35

652

18.6

5

Thomas Barbo, MB

44

638

14.5

5

Jordan Veening, NV

40

594

14.9

7

JaLique Martin, Sq.

38

558

14.7

5

Melloy Nelson, Seh.

36

516

14.3

7

NOTE: Statistics compiled from staff and coach reports of games.

