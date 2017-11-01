Bellingham's Connor Wallace, left, Blaine's Max Miller and Sehome's Austin Roberts hope to help their teams wrap up the 2017 high school football season with a win Thursday.
Bellingham's Connor Wallace, left, Blaine's Max Miller and Sehome's Austin Roberts hope to help their teams wrap up the 2017 high school football season with a win Thursday. The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Connor Wallace, left, Blaine's Max Miller and Sehome's Austin Roberts hope to help their teams wrap up the 2017 high school football season with a win Thursday. The Bellingham Herald

High School Football

These three Whatcom football teams want to finish 2017 strong

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 01, 2017 2:42 PM

Blaine at Sehome

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Site: Civic Stadium

Julian Gonzalez
Julian Gonzalez

Borderites (1-8) update: Blaine finished seventh in the 2A NWC with a 47-13 loss to Burlington-Edison Friday. Julian Gonzalez rushed for 123 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Since becoming the Borderites’ featured back in Week 5, he has rushed for 769 yards and seven TDs. Cam Ellis should surpass 2,000 yards passing, as he’s 68 yards shy. Dalton Mouw (700 yards, 4 TDs) and Chase Abshere (682 yards, 7 TDs), have provided him good targets this year.

Michael Mindnich
Michael Mindnich

Mariners (3-6) update: Sehome, which is playing an independent schedule, grabbed its third straight win, beating Shorewood 26-0 Friday. The shutout was the Mariners’ first since 2008. Michael Mindnich had a big game rushing for 124 yards and two TDs and passing for 206 yards and two more scores. He’s second on the team behind Dylan Roberts (590 yards, 10 TDs) with 427 yards and nine TDs rushing. Melloy Nelson caught both TD passes last week, giving him nine this season to go along with 516 yards receiving.

Prediction: Sehome 24-21.

Bellingham at Lynnwood

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Site: Edmonds Stadium

Ethan Fields
Ethan Fields

Red Raiders (4-5) update: Bellingham finished fifth in the 2A with a 35-28 loss to Lakewood Friday. Connor Wallace rushed for 97 yards and a TD, giving him 764 yards and 10 TDs this season. Nick Knutson passed for 164 yards and three TDs – one each to Spencer Lee (4 catches, 66 yards), Ethan Fields (8 catches, 78 yards) and Jack Fields (1 catch, 4 yards). Lee has 726 yards and six TDs catching this year, while Fields has 457 yards and 5 TDs.

Royals (1-8) update: Lynnwood finished eighth in the 3A Wesco North after a 47-13 loss to Everett Friday. The Royals allowed two special teams touchdowns, including one on the opening kickoff, and another on a fumble recovery. Lynwood’s scores came on a 7-yard run and a 77-yard pass. The Royals’ lone win came 30-13 over Marysville-Getchell in Week 8.

Prediction: Bellingham 38-10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

    Highlights from the high school football game between Mountlake Terrace and Sehome Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Civic Stadium.

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 3:21

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday
Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

View More Video