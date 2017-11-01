These three Whatcom football teams want to finish 2017 strong

Blaine at Sehome
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Site: Civic Stadium
Borderites (1-8) update: Blaine finished seventh in the 2A NWC with a 47-13 loss to Burlington-Edison Friday. Julian Gonzalez rushed for 123 yards and a TD on 24 carries. Since becoming the Borderites’ featured back in Week 5, he has rushed for 769 yards and seven TDs. Cam Ellis should surpass 2,000 yards passing, as he’s 68 yards shy. Dalton Mouw (700 yards, 4 TDs) and Chase Abshere (682 yards, 7 TDs), have provided him good targets this year.
Mariners (3-6) update: Sehome, which is playing an independent schedule, grabbed its third straight win, beating Shorewood 26-0 Friday. The shutout was the Mariners’ first since 2008. Michael Mindnich had a big game rushing for 124 yards and two TDs and passing for 206 yards and two more scores. He’s second on the team behind Dylan Roberts (590 yards, 10 TDs) with 427 yards and nine TDs rushing. Melloy Nelson caught both TD passes last week, giving him nine this season to go along with 516 yards receiving.
Prediction: Sehome 24-21.
Bellingham at Lynnwood
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Site: Edmonds Stadium
Red Raiders (4-5) update: Bellingham finished fifth in the 2A with a 35-28 loss to Lakewood Friday. Connor Wallace rushed for 97 yards and a TD, giving him 764 yards and 10 TDs this season. Nick Knutson passed for 164 yards and three TDs – one each to Spencer Lee (4 catches, 66 yards), Ethan Fields (8 catches, 78 yards) and Jack Fields (1 catch, 4 yards). Lee has 726 yards and six TDs catching this year, while Fields has 457 yards and 5 TDs.
Royals (1-8) update: Lynnwood finished eighth in the 3A Wesco North after a 47-13 loss to Everett Friday. The Royals allowed two special teams touchdowns, including one on the opening kickoff, and another on a fumble recovery. Lynwood’s scores came on a 7-yard run and a 77-yard pass. The Royals’ lone win came 30-13 over Marysville-Getchell in Week 8.
Prediction: Bellingham 38-10.
