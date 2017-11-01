Ferndale's Cole Semu, left, and Meridian's Cole Roberts have each played a big role for their teams this year. The Golden Eagles (Class 3A) and Trojans (1A) are ranked No. 3 in their respective classifications.
Ferndale's Cole Semu, left, and Meridian's Cole Roberts have each played a big role for their teams this year. The Golden Eagles (Class 3A) and Trojans (1A) are ranked No. 3 in their respective classifications. The Bellingham Herald

High School Football

Here are the last Whatcom County football teams standing in the AP state poll

By David Rasbach

November 01, 2017 1:02 PM

And then there were two. After starting the year off with seven football teams ranked by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors, Whatcom County only has two remaining in the final Association Press Washington State High School Football Poll of the regular season.

Meridian remained at No. 3 in the Class 1A poll, despite its unblemished 9-0 record and a 52-29 win over Mount Baker last week. The Trojans, who got one first-place vote and will host Bothell Cedar Park Christian in the 1A Northwest District Playoffs Friday at Anacortes, sit behind No. 1 Royal (9-0) and No. 2 Connell (8-1).

Ferndale (9-0) also sits behind a one-loss team at No. 3 in the Class 3A rankings, despite its 62-7 win over Marysville-Getchell. The Golden Eagles, who host Ballard in the Class 3A district playoffs Friday at Civic Stadium, were tied with O’Dea last week, but slipped to No. 3 this week behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic.

The Mountaineers’ loss to Meridian dropped them out of the rankings, though they host King’s Friday in the district playoffs.

Woodinville (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Kalama (2B) led their respective classifications, while Odessa and Sunnyside Christian shared the top spot in Class 1B.

Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll

Compiled by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors (with first-place votes in parenthesis):

Class 4A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Woodinville (6)

9-0

96

2. Richland (4)

9-0

94

3. Union

8-1

76

4. Camas

8-1

63

5. Graham-Kapowsin

8-1

48

6. Puyallup

8-1

46

7. Chiawana

7-2

32

8. Central Valley

8-1

25

9. Gonzaga Prep

7-2

21

(tie) Lake Stevens

8-1

21

Others receiving 6 or more points: Monroe 14. Enumclaw 8.

Class 3A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Eastside Catholic (10)

8-0

100

2. O'Dea

7-1

79

3. Ferndale

9-0

74

4. Bellevue

8-1

72

5. Kamiakin

8-1

61

6. Lincoln

8-1

52

7. Timberline

9-0

46

8. Edmonds-Woodway

8-1

28

9. Oak Harbor

8-1

20

10. Mt. Spokane

7-2

13

Class 2A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Archbishop Murphy (9)

8-1

99

2. Tumwater (1)

7-2

84

3. Hockinson

9-0

81

4. Spokane West Valley

9-0

71

5. North Kitsap

8-0

48

6. Issaquah Liberty

7-1

47

7. Selah

7-0

46

8. Sedro-Woolley

6-3

17

9. Fife

8-1

15

10. Lakewood

7-2

12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Prosser 10. Steilacoom 10.

Class 1A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Royal (9)

9-0

99

2. Connell

8-1

85

3. Meridian (1)

9-0

77

4. Montesano

9-0

70

5. Colville

8-1

57

6. Cascade Christian

8-1

47

7. Okanogan

8-0

39

8. Zillah

8-1

33

9. LaCenter

6-2

29

10. Newport

7-1

8

Class 2B

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Kalama (9)

9-0

99

2. Spangle Liberty (1)

9-0

88

3. Napavine

8-1

83

4. Adna

8-1

69

5. Davenport

7-2

56

6. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

7-2

45

7. Tri-Cities Prep

8-1

34

8. Manson

8-1

32

9. Rainier

6-2

30

10. Wahkiakum

7-2

10

Class 1B

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Odessa (4)

7-0

76

(tie) Sunnyside Christian (4)

9-0

76

3. Cusick

8-1

60

4. Quilcene

8-0

48

5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

7-2

42

Others receiving 6 or more points: Garfield-Palouse 12.

