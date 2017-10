The 2017 Bellingham High School football season is nothing if not consistent. The Red Raiders have followed each loss with a win, and vice-versa, each week of the season. Last week Bellingham won against Anacortes, so this week the Red Raiders were destined to lose to Lakewood 35-28.

Bellingham has game left on the schedule - a non-league game against Lynnwood Thursday, Nov. 2.