While it didn’t like the final result on the field, number crunching may be kind to Lynden

Although the Lynden football team lost 42-7 to Eastlake Friday, the Lions may have received enough help to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Lynden (4-5) needed to somehow boost its RPI ranking higher than Granite Falls and stay ahead of Mountlake Terrace to earn a berth into the 2A Bi-District Playoffs from the “South.” Granite Falls lost 22-21 to Sultan in overtime, Friday. Final RPI standings were not available at press time.

However, Lynden coach Blake Van Dalen said he believes his team snuck in after doing some number crunching.

“The big theme of our season has been missed opportunities and wanting a second shot,” Lynden coach Blake Van Dalen said. “It looks like we may get that shot.”

The Lions had an early 7-0 lead on Eastlake, but muffed a punt and threw an interception that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown and trailed 21-7 at halftime.

Van Dalen said this loss was “a bummer” because it felt like his team controlled the line of scrimmage.