Keeping momentum and staying healthy were Ferndale's goals for its regular-season finale

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

October 27, 2017

With the top seed out of the 3A Wesco North locked up, Ferndale rested its starters for two-thirds of its game against Marysville-Getchell Friday.

But the offense didn’t slow down as the Golden Eagles (9-0, 6-0 3A Wesco North) went into halftime up 55-7, and went on to win 62-7.

Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said he wanted his team to come out and set the tone early as it prepares to host the Metro No. 7 seed in the Class 3A district playoffs next weekend.

“They did a good job of that,” Plenkovich said. “We got some guys reps who don’t normally get them on a Friday night, too.”

Cole Semu rushed for three touchdowns before his night was declared over by the Ferndale coaching staff. Conner Obergottsberger also added a touchdown.

