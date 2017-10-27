‘I wouldn’t have minded the No. 2 seed, but it’s hard to play the game that way.’

Beggars can’t be choosers, especially when you’re playing a rival, but if Lummi football coach Jim Sandusky had his way, he’d have rather have seen his team win by a few less points than the 28-6 count it beat Neah Bay by Friday night.

With the win by more than 14 points, Lummi (7-3, 2-1 NWFL 1B) secured the top seed out of District 1/3 through a complicated tie-breaker system, meaning the Blackhawks get a bye from next week’s quad-district action and will host a state-qualifying game Nov. 10 or 11.

“I wouldn’t have minded the No. 2 seed,” Sandusky said, referring to not having a week off and a favorable draw, “but it’s hard to play the game that way. We’re happy to get the win.”

Defense played a big role in getting that win for the Blackhawks, as it came up with a number of big stops and scored a safety.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our defense held up, even when we put the young guys in,” Sandusky said.

After spotting the Red Devils the first TD of the game, DaShawn Lawrence found Caleb Revey from 36 yards out to even the score. Stanford Hoskins than had a 10-yard scoring run, before Lawrence found Noah Toby from 40 yards out and Hoskins added a 50-yard TD run late.