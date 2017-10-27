The Sehome football team accomplished something it hadn’t done since the 2008 season opener

After ending a 23-game losing skid, the Sehome football team has found it rather likes winning. For the third straight week, the Mariners came away with a victory, this time riding its defense to a 26-0 victory over Shorewood Friday at Shoreline Stadium.

The shutout is the first by Sehome (3-6) since it opened the 2008 season with a 54-0 victory over Lynden Christian, and the resulting three-game win streak is the program’s first since it won the final two games of the 2012 season and the first of 2013.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” coach Kevin Beason said. “Our coordinators Jordan Chalfant and Greg Terpstra put in a lot of time and the kids put in a lot of effort to help us turn things around.”

Nobody showed a bigger turnaround Friday than a defense that had allowed an average of 36.3 points per game through the first eight weeks.

“The defense was definitely the star of the night,” Beason said. “They played lights out.”

Jay Travier led the way with three interceptions, but Beason said linebackers Dylan Roberts and Lucas DeLisle and cornerback Austin Roberts all had big games and the entire squad kept pressure on the Shorewood quarterback.

That was more than enough for the Sehome offense, which got a pair of touchdown runs by Michael Mindnich, who also threw two TD passes to Melloy Nelson.