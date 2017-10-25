Step 1 for Squalicum to advance to state for a fourth straight year? Win Thursday night

Arlington at Squalicum

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Site: Civic Stadium

Eagles (5-3, 3-2 3A Wesco North) update: Arlington fell 13-7 to Oak Harbor in three overtimes Friday in a 3A Wesco game Friday. Arlington’s offense, which entered the game averaging 35 points per game, struggled to produce, but its defense had a big game with four interceptions, including three by Campbell Houston. Arlington will claim the 3A Wesco North No. 3 seed with a victory.

Ja’Lique Martin

Storm (5-3, 2-3 3A Wesco North) update: Squalicum, which is attempting to stretch streak of consecutive playoff appearances to four, was shut out for the first time since 2011 in a 48-0 loss at Ferndale Friday. The Storm was held to 182 yards of total offense. Triston Smith rushed for 61 yards, while Jose Hernandez and Dedrick Mitchell each had 38 yards receiving.

Key to the game: If Squalicum beats Arlington, that would force a three-way tie with Arlington and Stanwood, which is playing a non-league game Friday, for the Wesco North’s Nos. 3 and 4 seeds to the Week 10 district playoffs. The Storm, Eagles and Spartans would play a Kansas City tie-breaker Saturday at Civic Stadium.

Player to watch: In addition to being a dangerous weapon on offense, Ja’Lique Martin leads the Storm with three interceptions. He and the Squalicum secondary will be tested by Arlington quarterback Anthony Whitis and receiver Cooper Cummings.

Prediction: Squalicum 38-35.