Whatcom football teams see rough week in state rankings; who dropped and who fell out?

Week 9 of the Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll wasn’t particularly kind to Whatcom County teams, as one team dropped out, one slid back a spot and two others stayed put but are now tied when the rankings were released Wednesday.

Ferndale (8-0) stayed at No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings, according to a statewide panel of sports writers and editors, but is now tied with O’Dea (7-1) behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic (8-0).

Mount Baker (6-2) stayed at No. 9 in the Class 1A rankings, but is now tied with LaCenter (5-2). Meridian (8-0), meanwhile, dropped a spot to No. 3 behind Royal (8-0) and Connell (7-1), though the Trojans did hold onto their first-place vote.

While the Golden Eagles, Trojans and Mountaineers all won last week, Lummi (6-3) fell out of the Class 1B rankings after its loss to Friday Harbor.

Camas (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Kalama (2B) and Odessa (1B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.