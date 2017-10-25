Ferndale's Cole Semu, left, Meridian's Simon Burkett and Mount Baker's Carson Engholm and their teams remained ranked in the latest Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll.
High School Football

Whatcom football teams see rough week in state rankings; who dropped and who fell out?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

October 25, 2017 2:19 PM

Week 9 of the Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll wasn’t particularly kind to Whatcom County teams, as one team dropped out, one slid back a spot and two others stayed put but are now tied when the rankings were released Wednesday.

Ferndale (8-0) stayed at No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings, according to a statewide panel of sports writers and editors, but is now tied with O’Dea (7-1) behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic (8-0).

Mount Baker (6-2) stayed at No. 9 in the Class 1A rankings, but is now tied with LaCenter (5-2). Meridian (8-0), meanwhile, dropped a spot to No. 3 behind Royal (8-0) and Connell (7-1), though the Trojans did hold onto their first-place vote.

While the Golden Eagles, Trojans and Mountaineers all won last week, Lummi (6-3) fell out of the Class 1B rankings after its loss to Friday Harbor.

Camas (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Kalama (2B) and Odessa (1B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.

Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll

Compiled by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors (with first-place votes in parenthesis):

Class 4A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Camas (8)

8-0

115

2. Woodinville (3)

8-0

108

3. Richland (1)

8-0

101

4. Monroe

8-0

82

5. Union

7-1

57

6. Graham-Kapowsin

7-1

54

7. Puyallup

7-1

50

8. Chiawana

6-2

39

9. Central Valley

7-1

19

10. Gonzaga Prep

6-2

14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 11.

Class 3A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Eastside Catholic (12)

8-0

120

2. Ferndale

8-0

95

(tie) O'Dea

7-1

95

4. Bellevue

7-1

86

5. Kamiakin

7-1

75

6. Lincoln

7-1

56

7. Timberline

8-0

55

8. Edmonds-Woodway

7-1

35

9. Oak Harbor

7-1

26

10. Mt. Spokane

6-2

10

Class 2A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Archbishop Murphy (12)

7-1

129

2. Hockinson

8-0

111

3. Tumwater (1)

6-2

100

4. Spokane West Valley

8-0

87

5. Fife

8-0

80

6. Issaquah Liberty

7-1

60

7. North Kitsap

8-0

58

8. Selah

7-0

37

9. W. F. West

7-1

24

10. Sedro-Woolley

5-3

8

(tie) Lakewood

6-2

8

Class 1A

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Royal (12)

8-0

129

2. Connell

7-1

107

3. Meridian (1)

8-0

101

4. Montesano

8-0

92

5. Colville

7-1

77

6. Cascade Christian

7-1

61

7. Okanogan

7-0

54

8. Zillah

7-1

39

9. LaCenter

5-2

27

(tie) Mount Baker

6-2

27

Class 2B

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Kalama (10)

8-0

118

2. Spangle Liberty (2)

8-0

107

3. Napavine

7-1

99

4. Adna

7-1

83

5. Davenport

6-2

50

6. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley

6-2

49

7. Rainier

6-2

47

8. Manson

8-0

45

9. Tri-Cities Prep

7-1

44

10. Wahkiakum

6-2

6

Class 1B

Pl. School

Record

Pts.

1. Odessa (7)

7-0

97

2. Sunnyside Christian (3)

8-0

93

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

7-1

77

4. Cusick

7-1

69

5. Quilcene

7-0

46

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

