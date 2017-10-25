Whatcom football teams see rough week in state rankings; who dropped and who fell out?

Week 9 of the Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll wasn’t particularly kind to Whatcom County teams, as one team dropped out, one slid back a spot and two others stayed put but are now tied when the rankings were released Wednesday.
Ferndale (8-0) stayed at No. 2 in the Class 3A rankings, according to a statewide panel of sports writers and editors, but is now tied with O’Dea (7-1) behind unanimous No. 1 Eastside Catholic (8-0).
Mount Baker (6-2) stayed at No. 9 in the Class 1A rankings, but is now tied with LaCenter (5-2). Meridian (8-0), meanwhile, dropped a spot to No. 3 behind Royal (8-0) and Connell (7-1), though the Trojans did hold onto their first-place vote.
While the Golden Eagles, Trojans and Mountaineers all won last week, Lummi (6-3) fell out of the Class 1B rankings after its loss to Friday Harbor.
Camas (4A), Archbishop Murphy (2A), Kalama (2B) and Odessa (1B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Compiled by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors (with first-place votes in parenthesis):
Class 4A
Pl. School
Record
Pts.
1. Camas (8)
8-0
115
2. Woodinville (3)
8-0
108
3. Richland (1)
8-0
101
4. Monroe
8-0
82
5. Union
7-1
57
6. Graham-Kapowsin
7-1
54
7. Puyallup
7-1
50
8. Chiawana
6-2
39
9. Central Valley
7-1
19
10. Gonzaga Prep
6-2
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 11.
Class 3A
Pl. School
Record
Pts.
1. Eastside Catholic (12)
8-0
120
2. Ferndale
8-0
95
(tie) O'Dea
7-1
95
4. Bellevue
7-1
86
5. Kamiakin
7-1
75
6. Lincoln
7-1
56
7. Timberline
8-0
55
8. Edmonds-Woodway
7-1
35
9. Oak Harbor
7-1
26
10. Mt. Spokane
6-2
10
Class 2A
Pl. School
Record
Pts.
1. Archbishop Murphy (12)
7-1
129
2. Hockinson
8-0
111
3. Tumwater (1)
6-2
100
4. Spokane West Valley
8-0
87
5. Fife
8-0
80
6. Issaquah Liberty
7-1
60
7. North Kitsap
8-0
58
8. Selah
7-0
37
9. W. F. West
7-1
24
10. Sedro-Woolley
5-3
8
(tie) Lakewood
6-2
8
Class 1A
Pl. School
Record
Pts.
1. Royal (12)
8-0
129
2. Connell
7-1
107
3. Meridian (1)
8-0
101
4. Montesano
8-0
92
5. Colville
7-1
77
6. Cascade Christian
7-1
61
7. Okanogan
7-0
54
8. Zillah
7-1
39
9. LaCenter
5-2
27
(tie) Mount Baker
6-2
27
Class 2B
Pl. School
Record
Pts.
1. Kalama (10)
8-0
118
2. Spangle Liberty (2)
8-0
107
3. Napavine
7-1
99
4. Adna
7-1
83
5. Davenport
6-2
50
6. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
6-2
49
7. Rainier
6-2
47
8. Manson
8-0
45
9. Tri-Cities Prep
7-1
44
10. Wahkiakum
6-2
6
Class 1B
Pl. School
Record
Pts.
1. Odessa (7)
7-0
97
2. Sunnyside Christian (3)
8-0
93
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
7-1
77
4. Cusick
7-1
69
5. Quilcene
7-0
46
Comments