Ferndale running back Cole Semu scores a touchdown, as Squalicum defensive back Triston Smith makes a last-ditch effort to stop him during the second quarter on Friday.
High School Football

2008 was the last year Ferndale won a league title; would they end that streak this year?

By Eric Trent

For The Bellingham Herald

October 20, 2017 10:30 PM

Ferndale

Second-ranked Ferndale clinched at least a share of the 3A Wesco North title with a 48-0 trouncing of Squalicum, Friday night, in front of a raucous home crowd.

“It’s been awhile since our guys have hung a banner,” Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said. “To come out and get it done against a good Squalicum team and clinch a share of the title, it’s meaningful for our seniors.”

Ferndale (8-0, 5-0) senior tailback Cole Semu, Whatcom County’s second-leading rusher, lit the Storm’s defense up for five rushing touchdowns and 180 yards on 13 carries.

“I think this was the best game we played all season,” Semu said. “Our offensive line was doing work. Getting on guys, staying on them, it opened up everything.”

Whatcom County’s leading rusher, Squalicum’s Triston Smith, was limited by the Golden Eagles defense to only 60 yards on 13 carries.

Squalicum employed misdirection’s and reverses to get its run-game established, but couldn’t gain traction and was held to only 41 yards on the ground.

“They’re a good, physical defense,” Squalicum coach Nick Lucey said. “Misdirection’s help sometimes to soften things up. Credit to Ferndale, they played a good, disciplined ball game.”

Ferndale converted on a fourth-and-14 when QB James Hinson connected with Cole Semu on a 20-yard pass. Two plays later, Semu smashed through from 5 yards out to make it 7-0.

Squalicum threatened only once all game, but turned it over on downs at the Ferndale 25 when QB Spencer Lloyd was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 option play.

Semu then scored three-straight rushing TDs over the course of the second and third quarters. The first was a 64-yard jaunt, when he beat Squalicum’s safeties in a foot-race to the end zone.

A 12-yard scamper by Semu on fourth-and-2put Ferndale up 21-0 at the break. After halftime, Semu blasted through a monstrous hole the O-line blew open and sprinted 49-yards for another score.

Semu closed out his scoring in the third quarter with his fifth rushing TD, bulldozing his way in from 13-yards out.

Stars of the game

In addition to Semu’s career night running the ball, he also had an interception to thwart a Squalicum drive near midfield in the third quarter.

Unsung hero of the game

Ferndale’s offensive line will get credit for the Golden Eagles’ 329 yards on the ground, but the defensive line bottled up Whatcom County’s leading rusher.

