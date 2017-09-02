Squalicum uses and abuses the run game in win over Gig Harbor

The Squalicum football team turned to its senior running back Triston Smith, who poured in well over 100 yards en route to a 31-15 win over visiting Gig Harbor late Friday at Civic Stadium.
The Storm was up 14-7 at halftime and then extended its lead to 31-7 thanks to two touchdown runs by Smith.
Spencer Lloyd made his first start at quarterback and threw the ball “nice and efficiently,” according to Squalicum coach Nick Lucey.
Lucey also said Squalicum’s defense did a good job of taking away Gig Harbor’s run game.
