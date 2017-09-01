High School Football

September 1, 2017 11:00 PM

A 24-yard TD pass proved to be the difference, but it wasn’t how the Lyncs won the game

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

It was a defensive slug fest for most of the night before Lynden Christian finally broke through with a score with just two minutes remaining. However, the Lyncs aren’t complaining because a 7-0 win over visiting Bellingham on Friday is still a win.

A 24-yard strike up the middle from junior quarterback Payton Robertson to senior wide-out Kalai Jandoc broke the tie, and from there the Lyncs had to make a defensive stand. Luckily for them, they had been doing that all night and were able to force the Red Raiders into a turnover on downs.

“I thought we had a lot of really good moments defensively,” Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk said.

One of those moments came at the end of the first half, when Bellingham drove to the Lynden Christian 2-yard line. The Lyncs were up to the challenge and made a goal-line stand to keep the game knotted at zero.

A key moment in the game came in the third quarter, when a botched snap on a punt was recovered by Lynden Christian punter Derek Kamena. Kamena had the presence of mind to boot the ball to the 40-yard line after retrieving ball from his own 10, which preserved precious field position and helped the Lyncs keep the game scoreless.

High School Football

