Their first year in 3A was successful; now they try to row the boat even further

If the first year of leading his team in Class 3A taught Squalicum football coach Nick Lucey anything, it’s that the margin for error – particularly in the playoffs – is much, much smaller.
After an undefeated roll to the 3A Wesco North Division title and into the 3A state playoffs, little mistakes ended up costing the Storm in a first-round loss to Bonney Lake.
“Bonney Lake played outstanding,” Lucey said, “but I don’t think we played our best. The 3A level is really, really good. It might come down to a few mistakes that you make that decide the outcome of games. In 2A, you’ll run into that, but it’s usually not in the first round – it’s a bit later.”
Working hard to eliminate miscues was on Lucey’s mind while he was trying to think of a mantra to motivate his team as it prepared for the 2017 season.
“I wanted something that embraces our core covenants of family, discipline and passion and tried to tie in getting everyone to pull in the same direction,” Lucey said.
What he came up with seems to be resonating with his players and has been a rallying cry through summer work.
“‘Row the boat’ is our main phrase,” senior Brian Pullman said. “We’re all on the team. The team is the canoe. Our direction is our compass, and every single player owns an oar. We’ve all got to put our oar in the water to get where we want to go. As a team, we need to keep pushing through the water, go through every obstacle that faces us and get to that championship – get to the (Tacoma) Dome.”
Lucey has used the phrase as a hashtag (#rowtheboat) in many of his social media posts to the team this summer, and at the end of practice sessions oars are handed out to players that have demonstrated best how to row the boat.
“Rowing the boat is like something you want to accomplish,” senior Jose Hernandez said. “It’s knowing that you gave it your all during practice, and we want to be there, at that limit, to give it our all, rowing the boat at the end of the day.”
Despite the loss of an extremely talented group of strong senior leaders off last year’s team, this year’s seniors seems to have the boat pointed in the right direction, Lucey said.
“The seniors from last year taught us a lot,” senior Triston Smith said. “We’ve been a lot more energetic than we expected to be, especially coming from the upper class. We’ve got a lot of guys stepping up in big positions. I think we’re looking better than ever.”
The fact that Smith is back, certainly helps – all he did was rush for 1,352 yards and 18 touchdowns last year at nearly 11 yards per clip.
I see this group getting better throughout the year. From an ability standpoint, I think we’re pretty good, and we’re going to keep improving and see some of the guys step up, and we have the potential to be there at the end of the season.
Squalicum coach Nick Lucey
Garrett Sorenson is no longer there to hand him the ball. He’ll be replaced by Spencer Lloyd, a junior who filled in when Sorenson was hurt early last year.
“He’s put sweat in the bucket and has gotten better,” Lucey said. “He can run the ball, and he can throw it. He’s played linebacker for us, and he brings that mentality to the position.”
He’ll have to find some new targets, as Smith is the only top-five pass catcher returning from a very talented receiving corps. Hernandez is among those expected to step up, along Texas transfer Ja’Lique Martin.
The offensive line has the potential to be quite good, if a bit smaller, with the return of left tackle Josh Jacobson and all-league guard Kollin Johnson. Expected to step up are Dominick Mack, Trenton Creelman and Brandon Gimse, while Pullman will be a physical presence at tight end.
3 Straight years Squalicum has made the state playoffs, including last year in 3A – the only three years the program has made state.
On the defensive front, Johnson should be joined by Carsden Dvorachek and Dan Angel, while Pullman and Will Russell will lead the linebacking corps. The secondary will have to reload, but Lucey believes he’s got the pieces with Hernandez, Smith, Martin, Justin Hulbert, Zach Tucker and Devante Powell.
“I think we’re going to be a physical group,” Lucey said. “We’re going to hang our hat, first and foremost, on running the ball. I think we’ll be really good on both sides. I like our athletes on the outside, and if we can run the ball, it will allow us to do some good things. We’ve just got to keep rowing the boat.”
2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 1
Gig Harbor+
8 p.m.
Sept. 8
South Delta+
5 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Marysville-Pilchuck#*
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Stanwood+*
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Oak Harbor*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
Snohomish+
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
Marysville-Getchell+*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Ferndale*
7 p.m.
Oct. 27
Arlington+*
8 p.m.
*3A Wesco North game; +at Civic Stadium; #at QuilCeda Stadium
2016 results
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
at Gig Harbor
W 40-28
Sept. 9
Sehome
W 49-0
Sept. 16
Marysville-Pilchuck
W 48-15
Sept. 23
at Stanwood*
W 47-14
Sept. 30
Oak Harbor*
W 47-20
Oct. 7
at Emerald Ridge
W 68-55
Oct. 14
at Marysville-Getchell*
W 46-0
Oct. 22
Ferndale*
W 47-42
Oct. 7
at Arlington*
W 55-27
CLASS 3A QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 4
Rainier Beach
W 35-7
CLASS 3A STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 11
Bonney Lake
L 24-7
*3A Wesco North Division game
2017 roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
2
Justin Hulbert
WR/DB
5-11
185
Sr.
3
Zach Tucker
WR/DB
5-11
175
Jr.
4
Ashton Toctocan
QB/DB
5-8
160
Jr.
5
Devante Powell
WR/DB
6-0
180
So.
6
Fabian Rosembre-Nolasco
WR/DB
5-10
170
Jr.
7
Jose Hernandez
WR/DB
5-11
170
Sr.
8
Declan McGhee
WR/DB
5-9
165
Jr.
9
Tinea Chea
WR/DB
5-7
150
Jr.
10
Spencer Lloyd
QB/LB
5-11
185
Jr.
11
Elliott Aslan
RB/DB
5-8
160
So.
12
Alex Everett
K
6-2
160
Sr.
13
Schuyler Alton
TE/LB
6-2
185
So.
14
Dominic Gordon
QB/S
5-9
170
So.
15
Brandon Powers
LB/RB
5-8
180
So.
15
Arthur Yoshimoto
WR/DB
5-7
145
Jr.
16
Collin McEachran
RB/DB
5-11
185
So.
17
Luke Martin
WR/DB
5-9
150
Jr.
19
Liam Ringstad
WR/DB
6-3
180
Jr.
20
Ja'Lique Martin
WR/DB
5-11
165
So.
21
Mason Lloyd
WR/DB
5-8
150
So.
22
Brian Pullman
RB/LB
5-11
210
Sr.
23
Carsden Dvorachek
WR/DT
6-0
175
Sr.
24
Jaymz Knowlton
QB/DB
5-9
170
Jr.
25
Triston Smith
RB/DB
5-7
175
Sr.
29
Samuel Chavez
RB/LB
5-9
170
So.
31
Shane Holman
TE/LB
6-2
175
So.
32
Dedrick Mitchell
WR/CB
5-9
150
So.
35
Daniel Vallodolid
WR/DB
6-2
180
Sr.
36
Christian Mariona
WR/DB
6-0
185
Sr.
42
Yogesh Dutt
TE/LB
6-0
200
So.
44
Garrett Jabbora
OL/LB
5-9
170
So.
47
Constantine Kyrzias
LB/TE
6-0
185
Sr.
51
Isaac Castillo
OL/DL
5-11
210
So.
52
Josh Jacobson
OL/DL
6-2
300
Sr.
53
Cullen Pratt
OL/DL
5-9
190
Jr.
54
Jackson Campbell
OL/LB
6-2
215
Jr.
55
Keenan Rice
OL/LB
5-11
185
Jr.
58
Jimmy Mena
OL/DL
5-10
210
So.
59
Will Russell
OL/LB
5-11
190
Sr.
60
Dominic Guerra
OL/LB
6-0
175
Jr.
61
Alex Newton
OL/DL
5-11
215
Jr.
63
Adam Morris
OL/LB
5-8
170
So.
64
Peyton Manos
OL/DL
5-10
190
Sr.
65
Will Russell
OL/DE
5-11
190
Sr.
66
Alex Newton
OL/DL
5-11
215
Jr.
67
Gabe Smith
OL/DL
5-9
180
Jr.
68
Anthony Martinez
OL/DL
5-7
165
Sr.
70
Karanjot Mann
OL/DL
6-4
275
Jr.
71
Dan Angel
OL/DL
6-1
225
Sr.
72
Kollin Johnson
OL/DL
6-5
260
Sr.
73
Trenton Creelman
OL/DL
6-0
210
Sr.
74
Jasen Barber
OL/DL
6-3
205
Sr.
75
Adam McCluskey
OL/LB
6-3
180
So.
76
Dominick Mack
OL/DL
5-11
230
Jr.
77
Austin Larsen
OL/DL
5-9
180
So.
79
Brandon Gimse
OL/DL
6-4
285
So.
88
Drew Grimstead
TE/DE
6-2
180
Jr.
Head coach: Nick Lucey
Assistant coaches: Pat Murphy, Russ Robinson, Brian Young, Jeramie Burgoon, Daryl Toctocan, Doug Groves, Dustin Heaton, Josh Meese, Matthew Nixon, Paul VanderHoek
2016 statistical leaders
Rushing
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Triston Smith*
123
1,352
11.0
18
Ben Peterson
67
647
9.7
13
Garrett Sorenson
68
225
3.3
4
Kenji Maeda
7
65
9.3
1
Damek Mitchell
9
52
5.
Passing
Player
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Garrett Sorenson
90
146
1,313
16
6
Receiving
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Damek Mitchell
48
870
18.1
8
Ben Peterson
23
413
18.0
6
Noah Westerhoff
14
168
12.0
4
Triston Smith*
10
103
10.3
1
LeAndrew Alarcon
4
75
18.8
1
*Returning player
