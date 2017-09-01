What must Squalicum do to contend for a title in 2017?

Squalicum advanced to the state playoffs for a third straight year in 2016, but was eliminated in the first round. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Storm to have a successful campaign in 2017:
Row the boat
It was a mantra during the offseason, and Squalicum can’t let up now that the regular season has arrived. The Storm has got to continue working to get better every week, coach Nick Lucey said. It’s a long season, but everything is building toward the playoffs, when mistakes – mental and physical – can be the difference between winning and losing at the 3A level.
Let Triston run wild
Though Triston Smith is not a very big back at 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, he proved that he’s capable of being a workhorse, carrying the ball 123 times last year. Despite the graduations from last year, Lucey feels he’s got a corps of receivers ready to step up, but he said the Storm must first run the ball to “allow us to do other good things.”
Blend together
Don’t be surprised to see the number of sophomores playing increase as the year progresses. “I think we have an awesome sophomore class that has a lot of potential,” Lucey said. “It’s kind of like the group we had in 2014, which were our seniors last year. A number of them could play big roles for us this year, not because we don’t have good players in our upper classes, but because they’re that talented.”
