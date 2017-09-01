Squalicum’s Jacob Burgoon, bottom, and Brian Pullman, right, sack Lakewood’s Austin Lane during a 2015 2A Northwest District playoff football game at Civic Stadium.
Squalicum’s Jacob Burgoon, bottom, and Brian Pullman, right, sack Lakewood’s Austin Lane during a 2015 2A Northwest District playoff football game at Civic Stadium. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
Squalicum’s Jacob Burgoon, bottom, and Brian Pullman, right, sack Lakewood’s Austin Lane during a 2015 2A Northwest District playoff football game at Civic Stadium. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Football

What must Squalicum do to contend for a title in 2017?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

September 01, 2017 5:00 AM

Squalicum advanced to the state playoffs for a third straight year in 2016, but was eliminated in the first round. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Storm to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Row the boat

It was a mantra during the offseason, and Squalicum can’t let up now that the regular season has arrived. The Storm has got to continue working to get better every week, coach Nick Lucey said. It’s a long season, but everything is building toward the playoffs, when mistakes – mental and physical – can be the difference between winning and losing at the 3A level.

Let Triston run wild

Though Triston Smith is not a very big back at 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, he proved that he’s capable of being a workhorse, carrying the ball 123 times last year. Despite the graduations from last year, Lucey feels he’s got a corps of receivers ready to step up, but he said the Storm must first run the ball to “allow us to do other good things.”

Blend together

Don’t be surprised to see the number of sophomores playing increase as the year progresses. “I think we have an awesome sophomore class that has a lot of potential,” Lucey said. “It’s kind of like the group we had in 2014, which were our seniors last year. A number of them could play big roles for us this year, not because we don’t have good players in our upper classes, but because they’re that talented.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017
Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up 2:00

Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up

View More Video