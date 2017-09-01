Here are five Squalicum football players to keep an eye on in 2017

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Squalicum:
Brian Pullman
Senior RB/LB: Coach Nick Lucey said Pullman is a physical player that will play key roles at tight end and outside linebacker. He only had one catch last year, but that will likely climb. He’s also a vocal senior leader for the Storm.
Jose Hernandez
Senior WR/DB: Lucey called Hernandez “a talented player” who is part of a young receiving corps that the coach is excited about after losing most of the team’s top receivers from last year. He also will be counted on in the secondary.
Kollin Johnson
Senior OL/DL: Johnson was selected All-3A Wesco North last year, and the Storm will count on his physical presence at guard this year. He’ll also be an imposing, disruptive force on Squalicum’s defensive line.
Spencer Lloyd
Junior QB/LB: Lloyd attempted just seven passes last season while filling in for Garrett Sorenson, but Lucey is excited by the hard work and linebacker mentality he will bring to the position, as well as his ability to run and throw.
Triston Smith
Senior RB/DB: As Smith’s 11 yards per carry would suggest, he’s a threat to take the ball all the way every time he touches it with good speed and quick feet. He did it 18 times last year. He’ll also be a standout at cornerback.
