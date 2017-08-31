What must Lummi do to reach the 1B state playoffs for a 14th straight year

Lummi reached the Class 1B state semifinals for the fifth straight year, but graduated six two-way starters off that team. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Blackhawks to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Just wait until October

With so many talented seniors to replace off last year’s squad, it’s going to take time for everything to shuffle out. Coach Jim Sandusky already said he plans to wait until mid season to find out exactly what he has and where his team can end up. That sounds fair, especially for a coach that has found a way to get his team to state 13 straight years.

Fill the void

While last year’s seniors were extremely talented, what they might have been best at was leading the way for the Blackhawks. With their absence gone, the Blackhawks need to find someone to step up and make sure everyone is headed in the right direction. Sandusky said he doesn’t care if it’s seniors or some of his juniors or sophomores that step up.

A Devil of a time

Just when it appeared Lummi had solved old rival Neah Bay, the Red Devils came back and got them. The Blackhawks ended a nine-game losing streak in the series with a semifinal win in 2015 and then won in Week 2 last year. But the series swung back again in last year’s semifinals. Lummi would love to claim the teams’ two regular-season meetings Sept. 8 and Oct. 27.