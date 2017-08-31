More Videos

  • Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season

Lummi seniors Dashawn Lawrence and James Williams and sophomore Caleb Revey discuss the Blachawks' preparations for the 2017 football season following practice Wednesday, Aug. 23. david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com
High School Football

Here are five Lummi football players to keep an eye on in 2017

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 31, 2017 9:00 AM

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Lummi:

Andrew Jefferson
Junior RB/DE: Jefferson came on during the second half of the season last year and became a standout at defensive end. He has good size and strength, and coach Jim Sandusky said he will likely be a contributor on the offensive line and at running back.

Caleb Revey
Sophomore WR/CB: An exciting young player for the Blackhawks, who caught 17 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Also had three return touchdowns. Sandusky said Lummi will just try to get Revey the ball, like it did with Trazil Lane last year.

Dashawn Lawrence


Senior RB/OLB, QB: One of Lummi’s few returning starters, but it’s at perhaps the most important position –signal caller. Lawrence led the Blackhawks with 1,179 yards passing and 20 TDs last year, and he’ll be expected to be a leader.

James Williams
Senor DE/TE: Lummi’s other returning starter and a leader for the club, Sandusky said. Williams could have a big impact in a number of different roles, depending on how other players pick up their new roles. He had four rush attempts and three catches last year.

Quincy Lane
Junior WR/CB: A dynamic athletic talent who could be a standout at receiver and corner this year. Lane missed three quarters of the year last season after suffering a knee injury, but Sandusky said he is expecting big things out of him this year.

