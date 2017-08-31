Kevin Beason, new head football coach at Sehome High School, watches the team’s defense practice Aug. 29 at Western Washington University.
High School Football

They’re not just trying to win games in 2017; they’re working to rebuild the culture

By David Rasbach

August 31, 2017 5:00 AM

Bellingham

The trident that resembled Arizona State’s logo is gone from the side of the Mariners’ yellow helmets in 2017, replaced by a metallic forest green “S.”

Fitting for a program trying to make a fresh start and build a new culture. Also fitting, because the coaching staff, led by first-year coach Kevin Beason, preaches that part of building a new identity for the program starts with “protecting the ‘S.’”

“Integrity, respect – all those principles that transcend the game, it’s really why we do what we do,” Beason said. “That’s the key behind any organization that really wants long-term success. We want that, and we need to protect the ‘S.’”

If anyone knows how important the “S” is, it’s Beason, a 1986 graduate of Sehome, who went on to play four years at center for Rob Smith at Western Washington University. Since then, he’s spent 20 years serving in various capacities in Whatcom County, worked as president at the Mount Baker Youth Athletic Association and coached youth football, basketball and baseball.

He said he loves the opportunity to “engage young student athletes” and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to apply for the Mariners’ job once former coach Bob Norvell stepped down. Though this is his first high school coaching job, he hasn’t shied away from tackling one of the biggest rebuilds in Whatcom County.

“We’re trying to change the identity of ourselves – the culture and what we expect of ourselves,” Beason said. “It’s not just on the field of competition, but in the classroom, in the community, at home with our parents. We call it ‘The Mariner Way.’ The choices that we make, in terms of our commitment, our attitude and our discipline, those are all shaped by our core covenants.”

0831 Sehome FOOT graphic (2)

The players seem to be buying in. During two-a-days, the team met for 30 minutes before every practice session to discuss those core principles, and Aug. 23 the team held a covenant signing day, where every player agreed to its core principles.

And the team plans to continue working through them throughout the season, as Beason said the Mariners will have post-game meals at the school and discuss how it upheld its core principles on the field and off it during the week.

“Obviously, last year didn’t go the way anyone wanted it to,” senior Ben Dauber said, referring to the Mariners’ 0-10 campaign in 2016. “We’re focusing on the future and our attitude at practice. The feel of when all the guys are together is really exciting.”

Turnout has already improved, Dauber said, and players feel a positive vibe in practice.

“There’s a lot less yelling and more trying to encourage a positive mindset in how we talk to each other, how we talk to the coaches and how they talk to us,” senior Brady Norvell said.

And if the Mariners can change the culture on the field, they hope to change the perception of the team off it.

The integrity of the program is a living, moving, active thing for us. It’s not something you turn on and off – it’s a lifestyle.

Sehome coach Kevin Beason

Kevin Beason
Kevin Beason

“Protecting the ‘S’ means being a good steward,” Beason said. “It’s the responsibility we have as players and coaches in reflecting everything we do, not just on the field, but in the community.”

To help with the re-invention, Sehome pulled out of the ultra-competitive 2A Northwest Conference in 2017 to play an independent schedule, following the successful model of Bellingham in 2014-15 that helped the Red Raiders increase numbers and improve competitiveness.

Sehome’s schedule won’t get all that much easier, though, as the Mariners will play a Mountlake Terrace team that beat them by 27 points last year, British Columbia provincial champion Seaquam Secondary and Class 1A power King’s.

“My perspective is we’ll play anybody, anywhere, anytime,” Beason said. “The schedule is what it is. We’re just gearing up for Week 1 right now, and we couldn’t be more excited to get out there and hit somebody else.”

17 Game losing streak Sehome hopes to bring to an end. “As a staff, Friday night W’s are important, but we focus on the process. ... If you do that, the results will take care of themselves,” coach Kevin Beason said.

Brady Norvell is among those ready to hit an opponent, as he and Bryce Andrews will play big roles for the Mariners on both lines. Beason said Dylan Roberts looks special at running back, while Melloy Nelson and Dauber are talented receivers. Michael Mindnich will start at quarterback and lead Sehome’s pistol-pro attack, Beason said, while the defense will utilize a one-gap 3-4 scheme.

“The cupboard is definitely not bare here,” Beason said. “We need to stay focused on the the process, focus on our response to adversity and stay focused on the Mariner Way.”

2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 1

Mountlake Terrace*

5 p.m.

Sept. 9

Seaquam Secondary*

7 p.m.

Sept. 15

at Lakewood

7 p.m.

Sept. 22

at Anacortes

7 p.m.

Sept. 29

at King’s

7 p.m.

Oct. 6

Bellingham*

7 p.m.

Oct. 20

Granite Falls*

7 p.m.

Oct. 27

at Shorewood

5 p.m.

*at Civic Stadium

2016 results

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 2

at Mountlake Terrace

L 49-6

Sept. 9

at Squalicum

L 49-0

Sept. 17

Lakewood*

L 14-12

Sept. 23

Anacortes*

L 35-27

Sept. 30

at Sedro-Woolley*

L 42-7

Oct. 7

at Bellingham*

L 56-43

Oct. 14

Burlington-Edison*

L 42-7

Oct. 21

at Blaine*

L 48-0

Oct. 28

at Lynden*

L 54-0

Nov. 3

at Cedarcrest

L 46-19

*NWC 2A game

2017 roster

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Pos.

1

Jay Travier

5-9

165

Jr.

WR/DB

3

Brett Meggysey

5-11

180

Jr.

WR/DB

5

Austin Fletcher

5-8

135

Jr.

WR/DB

7

Michael Mindnich

5-11

190

Jr.

QB/DB

8

Lukas DeLisle

5-10

180

Jr.

RB/LB

11

Melloy Nelson

5-11

145

So.

WR/DB

12

Christian Knudson

5-11

195

Jr.

QB/LB

15

Austin Roberts

5-10

155

Jr.

WR/DB

16

Austin Case

5-9

140

Sr.

WR/DB

20

Benjamin Dauber

6-3

185

Sr.

WR/DB

21

Ryan McDonnell

6-2

200

Sr.

RB/LB

22

Gerardo Arreloa Jr.

5-11

200

Jr.

RB/LB

24

Dylan Roberts

5-10

180

Jr.

RB/LB

28

Maximus Pavlovsky

5-11

160

So.

RB/LB

33

Dawson Smith

5-10

180

So.

RB/LB

37

Jacob Kaepernick

6-1

180

Fr.

QB/LB

42

Colin Dorsch

5-7

140

Fr.

RB/LB

44

Elliot Goit

6-0

140

Sr.

WR/DB

50

Kosmx Rankin

6-2

200

Sr.

LL/DL

51

McKeahan Carlton

5-10

225

Jr.

OL/LB

52

Rylie Bair

6-4

180

So.

OL/LB

53

Riley Steele

6-2

200

Jr.

OL/LB

54

Andrew Waters

5-10

165

Jr.

RB/LB

56

Henry Brewster

6-3

210

Jr.

OL/DL

59

Brady Norvell

6-2

250

Sr.

OL/DL

61

Conner Daniels

5-11

155

So.

OL/DL

69

Quentin Icay

5-10

185

So.

OL/DL

70

Logan Henry

6-5

245

Jr.

OL/DL

71

Bryce Andrews

6-4

240

Jr.

OL/DL

73

Koa Ostos

6-1

235

Jr.

OL/DL

79

Dawson Burroughs

6-2

280

Jr.

OL/DL

80

Lucas Norris

5-10

165

Fr.

WR/LB

84

Joshua Dentel

6-3

205

Jr.

WR/LB

85

Grant Collins

6-4

160

So.

WR/DB

88

Lucas Norris

6-1

160

Sr.

WR/DB

2016 statistical leaders

Rushing

Player

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Marcus Montag

100

469

4.7

1

Anton Arena

110

318

2.9

2

Michael Mindnich*

56

173

3.1

4

Dylan Roberts*

20

42

2.1

0

Lukas DeLisle

5

33

6.6

0

Passing

Player

Cmp.

Att.

Yards

TD

Int.

Nicholas Roger

45

149

603

3

10

Receiving

Player

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Marcus Montag

39

611

15.7

3

Ben Dauber*

17

196

11.5

3

Sean Graham

6

139

23.2

1

Jack Carbee

7

82

11.7

0

Braden Vosburgh

4

34

8.5

0

*Returning player

  Comments  

