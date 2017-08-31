They’re not just trying to win games in 2017; they’re working to rebuild the culture

The trident that resembled Arizona State’s logo is gone from the side of the Mariners’ yellow helmets in 2017, replaced by a metallic forest green “S.”

Fitting for a program trying to make a fresh start and build a new culture. Also fitting, because the coaching staff, led by first-year coach Kevin Beason, preaches that part of building a new identity for the program starts with “protecting the ‘S.’”

“Integrity, respect – all those principles that transcend the game, it’s really why we do what we do,” Beason said. “That’s the key behind any organization that really wants long-term success. We want that, and we need to protect the ‘S.’”

If anyone knows how important the “S” is, it’s Beason, a 1986 graduate of Sehome, who went on to play four years at center for Rob Smith at Western Washington University. Since then, he’s spent 20 years serving in various capacities in Whatcom County, worked as president at the Mount Baker Youth Athletic Association and coached youth football, basketball and baseball.

He said he loves the opportunity to “engage young student athletes” and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to apply for the Mariners’ job once former coach Bob Norvell stepped down. Though this is his first high school coaching job, he hasn’t shied away from tackling one of the biggest rebuilds in Whatcom County.

“We’re trying to change the identity of ourselves – the culture and what we expect of ourselves,” Beason said. “It’s not just on the field of competition, but in the classroom, in the community, at home with our parents. We call it ‘The Mariner Way.’ The choices that we make, in terms of our commitment, our attitude and our discipline, those are all shaped by our core covenants.”

The players seem to be buying in. During two-a-days, the team met for 30 minutes before every practice session to discuss those core principles, and Aug. 23 the team held a covenant signing day, where every player agreed to its core principles.

And the team plans to continue working through them throughout the season, as Beason said the Mariners will have post-game meals at the school and discuss how it upheld its core principles on the field and off it during the week.

“Obviously, last year didn’t go the way anyone wanted it to,” senior Ben Dauber said, referring to the Mariners’ 0-10 campaign in 2016. “We’re focusing on the future and our attitude at practice. The feel of when all the guys are together is really exciting.”

Turnout has already improved, Dauber said, and players feel a positive vibe in practice.

“There’s a lot less yelling and more trying to encourage a positive mindset in how we talk to each other, how we talk to the coaches and how they talk to us,” senior Brady Norvell said.

And if the Mariners can change the culture on the field, they hope to change the perception of the team off it.

The integrity of the program is a living, moving, active thing for us. It’s not something you turn on and off – it’s a lifestyle. Sehome coach Kevin Beason

Kevin Beason

“Protecting the ‘S’ means being a good steward,” Beason said. “It’s the responsibility we have as players and coaches in reflecting everything we do, not just on the field, but in the community.”

To help with the re-invention, Sehome pulled out of the ultra-competitive 2A Northwest Conference in 2017 to play an independent schedule, following the successful model of Bellingham in 2014-15 that helped the Red Raiders increase numbers and improve competitiveness.

Sehome’s schedule won’t get all that much easier, though, as the Mariners will play a Mountlake Terrace team that beat them by 27 points last year, British Columbia provincial champion Seaquam Secondary and Class 1A power King’s.

“My perspective is we’ll play anybody, anywhere, anytime,” Beason said. “The schedule is what it is. We’re just gearing up for Week 1 right now, and we couldn’t be more excited to get out there and hit somebody else.”

17 Game losing streak Sehome hopes to bring to an end. “As a staff, Friday night W’s are important, but we focus on the process. ... If you do that, the results will take care of themselves,” coach Kevin Beason said.

Brady Norvell is among those ready to hit an opponent, as he and Bryce Andrews will play big roles for the Mariners on both lines. Beason said Dylan Roberts looks special at running back, while Melloy Nelson and Dauber are talented receivers. Michael Mindnich will start at quarterback and lead Sehome’s pistol-pro attack, Beason said, while the defense will utilize a one-gap 3-4 scheme.

“The cupboard is definitely not bare here,” Beason said. “We need to stay focused on the the process, focus on our response to adversity and stay focused on the Mariner Way.”

2017 schedule Date Opponent Time Sept. 1 Mountlake Terrace* 5 p.m. Sept. 9 Seaquam Secondary* 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lakewood 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Anacortes 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at King’s 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Bellingham* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Granite Falls* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Shorewood 5 p.m. *at Civic Stadium

2016 results Date Opponent Time Sept. 2 at Mountlake Terrace L 49-6 Sept. 9 at Squalicum L 49-0 Sept. 17 Lakewood* L 14-12 Sept. 23 Anacortes* L 35-27 Sept. 30 at Sedro-Woolley* L 42-7 Oct. 7 at Bellingham* L 56-43 Oct. 14 Burlington-Edison* L 42-7 Oct. 21 at Blaine* L 48-0 Oct. 28 at Lynden* L 54-0 Nov. 3 at Cedarcrest L 46-19 *NWC 2A game

2017 roster No. Player Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. 1 Jay Travier 5-9 165 Jr. WR/DB 3 Brett Meggysey 5-11 180 Jr. WR/DB 5 Austin Fletcher 5-8 135 Jr. WR/DB 7 Michael Mindnich 5-11 190 Jr. QB/DB 8 Lukas DeLisle 5-10 180 Jr. RB/LB 11 Melloy Nelson 5-11 145 So. WR/DB 12 Christian Knudson 5-11 195 Jr. QB/LB 15 Austin Roberts 5-10 155 Jr. WR/DB 16 Austin Case 5-9 140 Sr. WR/DB 20 Benjamin Dauber 6-3 185 Sr. WR/DB 21 Ryan McDonnell 6-2 200 Sr. RB/LB 22 Gerardo Arreloa Jr. 5-11 200 Jr. RB/LB 24 Dylan Roberts 5-10 180 Jr. RB/LB 28 Maximus Pavlovsky 5-11 160 So. RB/LB 33 Dawson Smith 5-10 180 So. RB/LB 37 Jacob Kaepernick 6-1 180 Fr. QB/LB 42 Colin Dorsch 5-7 140 Fr. RB/LB 44 Elliot Goit 6-0 140 Sr. WR/DB 50 Kosmx Rankin 6-2 200 Sr. LL/DL 51 McKeahan Carlton 5-10 225 Jr. OL/LB 52 Rylie Bair 6-4 180 So. OL/LB 53 Riley Steele 6-2 200 Jr. OL/LB 54 Andrew Waters 5-10 165 Jr. RB/LB 56 Henry Brewster 6-3 210 Jr. OL/DL 59 Brady Norvell 6-2 250 Sr. OL/DL 61 Conner Daniels 5-11 155 So. OL/DL 69 Quentin Icay 5-10 185 So. OL/DL 70 Logan Henry 6-5 245 Jr. OL/DL 71 Bryce Andrews 6-4 240 Jr. OL/DL 73 Koa Ostos 6-1 235 Jr. OL/DL 79 Dawson Burroughs 6-2 280 Jr. OL/DL 80 Lucas Norris 5-10 165 Fr. WR/LB 84 Joshua Dentel 6-3 205 Jr. WR/LB 85 Grant Collins 6-4 160 So. WR/DB 88 Lucas Norris 6-1 160 Sr. WR/DB