What must Sehome do start turning things around in 2017?

After going winless in 2016, Sehome is currently on a 17-game losing streak dating back to a 16-3 win over Anacortes on Sept. 19, 2015. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Mariners to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Protect the “S”

Sehome obviously is trying to change the on-field results, but it’s also trying to change the culture on and off the field. First-year coach Kevin Beason and his staff have devoted a lot of time to discuss how the team lives up to its core principles in everything it does at practice, at games, in the classroom, in the community and at home.

Win the process

While wins are important, they’re not the end-all be-all of what Sehome is trying to do. “Our focus is really on making sure we’re fundamentally sound on the field, we’re getting relentless effort, that we’re being good to each other, that we do our job and that we’re living up to our core principles,” Beason said. “If we do those, the results will take care of themselves.”

Build a leadership foundation

As Sehome is rebuilding its culture, it needs to build leaders to pass what Beason has called the “Mariner Way” on to the next generation of players. “As coaches, we provide leadership to a degree, but that peer leadership means so much more to us,” he said. “That’s when you see programs really start growing and moving to high levels, when peers hold you accountable.”