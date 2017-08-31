Here are five Sehome football players to keep an eye on in 2017

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Sehome:

Ben Dauber

Senior WR/DB: Dauber already is a valuable leader on both sides of the ball, first-year coach Kevin Beason said. He has the ability to go up and high point the ball and finished second on the team last year with 17 catches for 196 yards and three TDs.

Brady Norvell

Senior OL/DL: A big physical presence on the line, Beason said, Norvell knows how to block and has a lineman’s mentality. The Mariners will rely on Norvell and Bryce Andrews to set the tone for the guys in the trenches.

Dylan Roberts

Junior RB/LB: Got 20 carries for 42 yards last year, but expected to have a much larger role in 2017. Beason said Roberts looks “special with his elusiveness and quickness.” Expect him to carry the bulk of the load for the Sehome running game.

Melloy Nelson

Sophomore WR/DB: Did not have a varsity catch as a freshman, but his speed should give him plenty of opportunities to pile them up his year. “He’s so fast he makes fast people look not that fast,” Beason said.

Michael Mindnich

Junior QB/DB: He’ll get the keys to the Mariners’ pistol-pro offense. Beason said he has a lot of the tools the team is looking for in a quarterback, and if he can continue to hone those skills, Sehome is expecting big things from him.