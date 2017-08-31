More Videos

    A new coach, a new independent schedule in 2017, new practice facilities at WWU while their new school is being built – all of it creating a new attitude for Sehome Mariner football. Seniors Ben Dauber and Brady Norvell and defensive coordinator Jordan Chalfont talk about the changes Sehome is making this year after practice Thursday, Aug. 17.

A new coach, a new independent schedule in 2017, new practice facilities at WWU while their new school is being built – all of it creating a new attitude for Sehome Mariner football. Seniors Ben Dauber and Brady Norvell and defensive coordinator Jordan Chalfont talk about the changes Sehome is making this year after practice Thursday, Aug. 17. David Rasbach david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com
A new coach, a new independent schedule in 2017, new practice facilities at WWU while their new school is being built – all of it creating a new attitude for Sehome Mariner football. Seniors Ben Dauber and Brady Norvell and defensive coordinator Jordan Chalfont talk about the changes Sehome is making this year after practice Thursday, Aug. 17. David Rasbach david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com

High School Football

Here are five Sehome football players to keep an eye on in 2017

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 31, 2017 5:00 AM

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Sehome:

Ben Dauber
Ben Dauber

Ben Dauber

Senior WR/DB: Dauber already is a valuable leader on both sides of the ball, first-year coach Kevin Beason said. He has the ability to go up and high point the ball and finished second on the team last year with 17 catches for 196 yards and three TDs.

Brady Norvell
Brady Norvell

Brady Norvell

Senior OL/DL: A big physical presence on the line, Beason said, Norvell knows how to block and has a lineman’s mentality. The Mariners will rely on Norvell and Bryce Andrews to set the tone for the guys in the trenches.

Dylan Roberts
Dylan Roberts

Dylan Roberts

Junior RB/LB: Got 20 carries for 42 yards last year, but expected to have a much larger role in 2017. Beason said Roberts looks “special with his elusiveness and quickness.” Expect him to carry the bulk of the load for the Sehome running game.

Melloy Nelson
Melloy Nelson

Melloy Nelson

Sophomore WR/DB: Did not have a varsity catch as a freshman, but his speed should give him plenty of opportunities to pile them up his year. “He’s so fast he makes fast people look not that fast,” Beason said.

Michael Mindnich
Michael Mindnich

Michael Mindnich

Junior QB/DB: He’ll get the keys to the Mariners’ pistol-pro offense. Beason said he has a lot of the tools the team is looking for in a quarterback, and if he can continue to hone those skills, Sehome is expecting big things from him.

