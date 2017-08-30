Lynden Christian’s George de Jong takes down Nooksack Valley’s Michael O’Bryan after a short gain Oct. 28 in Everson.
High School Football

They went winless in 1A NWC play last year, but everybody is keeping an eye on them in 2017

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 30, 2017 9:00 AM

Lynden

It’s not unusual for Meridian coach Bob Ames to prognosticate that one of the teams his Trojans will face during the 1A Northwest Conference season is going to win a state championship. It’s one of his tricks to avoid talking about his own squad and focus the attention elsewhere.

But this year it was a little bit of surprise when Ames pointed his finger toward Lynden Christian – a team that finished 2-8 in 2016 and failed to win a league game.

“I love Bob,” Lyncs coach Dan Kaemingk said, laughing. “The more he talks down about his team, the more you know he’s trying to hide. Bob’s got some guys, and it’s not just Simon (Burkett, a standout quarterback).”

Though they didn’t proclaim LC ready to win a state title in 2017, Mount Baker’s Ron Lepper and Nooksack Valley’s Robb Myhre also have their eyes on what’s happening along Drayton Street this fall.

And for good reason.

“I think we can expect to be more competitive in the conference and surprise some people after a not-so-good year,” LC senior Jordan Riddle said. “I think we’ll bounce back and have a good year.”

0830 LC FOOT graphic (2)

Though the Lyncs have a number of talented seniors and juniors on the roster, it’s the underclassmen that have everyone talking.

“We have two really large classes in our freshmen and our sophomores,” Kaemingk said. “For us, being the smallest 1A school (in Whatcom County), we have 20 sophomores out, which is an extremely high percentage of that class. And they’re all players, which is exciting.”

While you may not see many of them in the starting lineup Friday night when LC opens with Bellingham, you will see their effect.

They’ve been pushing the upperclassmen all summer, making them better. They’ll also give the Lyncs some much-needed depth – a chance to spell people along the offensive and defensive lines for a few plays here and there, making the starters even more effective.

“It just makes us fight for our spots more,” senior George De Jong said.

In addition to a larger roster, LC also is physically bigger this year.

We like our numbers, and we’re real excited about the future of the program, but the future also is now.

Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk

Dan Kaemingk
Dan Kaemingk

Though he said the team can still continue to work more in the weight room, Kaemingk said he’s really pleased with the progress the Lyncs made during the offseason, crediting second-year athletic director Brenda Terpstra for the weight program she brought to LC.

“I thought last year we just weren’t strong enough,” Kaemingk said. “We saw that in the second Baker game, where our game plan was solid and our kids executed it really well. We hung in there for a while, but eventually, they just wore us out. Getting stronger this year will be a pretty big part of us getting better.”

You don’t have to look much past 6-foot-5, 260-pound Max Likkel to see what Kaemingk is talking about. He’ll be joined up front by De Jong and Jared Smit, though Kaemingk said it’s Likkel that “tilts the field.”

“We are bigger than we’ve been in the past,” Kaemingk said. “We’ve been a little small up front. It’s still got to be size that moves, and so far it’s looked pretty good.”

3 Class 1A Northwest Conference games last year Lynden Christian lost by less than a touchdown. A fourth was by 11 points.

It will be the second year LC has utilized its modified spread formation since Kaemingk returned as head coach last year, and he said he sees the team “getting it” much better this year. Ty Van Dyken has had a good camp and will step in at quarterback, though junior Payton Robertson can “flat out throw the ball,” Kaemingk said.

Riddle returns at running back and “bat” – weakside linebacker and the fourth coverage man against spread offenses – on defense, while Hunter Te Velde, Michael Lancaster and Kalai Jandoc return and will likely be the Lyncs’ top receivers and defensive backs.

So is that enough to make Lynden Christian a favorite in the state? How about in the league?

“Mount Baker’s still won the league title the past five years,” Kaemingk said. “Until we meet the physicality they bring, especially with the run game, I think it’s Baker’s to take. Is Nooksack capable? Yes. Is Meridian capable? Yes. Are we capable? Sure we are. But you have to give the nod to the team that hasn’t lost in league play in ... who knows how long? I do think we’ll be better, but it’s going to be a tremendous battle among all four teams.”

2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 1

Bellingham

7 p.m.

Sept. 9

at Cascade Christian+

7 p.m.

Sept. 15

at Cashmere

7 p.m.

Sept. 22

Meridian*

7 p.m.

Sept. 29

at Mount Baker*#

7 p.m.

Oct. 6

at Nooksack Valley*

7 p.m.

Oct. 13

at Meridian*

7 p.m.

Oct. 20

Mount Baker*

7 p.m.

Oct. 27

Nooksack Valley*

7 p.m.

*NWC 1A game; +at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner; #at Civic Stadium, Bellingham

2016 results

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 2

at Bellingham

L 21-6

Sept. 9

Cascade Christian

L 28-19

Sept. 17

Cashmere

W 14-13

Sept. 23

at Meridian*

L 34-30

Sept. 30

Mount Baker*

L 51-7

Oct. 7

Nooksack Valley*

L 35-32

Oct. 17

Meridian*

L 33-28

Oct. 21

at Mount Baker*

L 41-12

Oct. 28

at Nooksack Valley*

L 32-21

Nov. 4

Bothell Cedar Park Chr.

W 32-3

*NWC 1A game

2017 roster

No.

Name

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Pos.

3

Trent Greenough

5-9

135

Jr.

WR/DB

4

Michael Lancaster

5-10

170

Sr.

WR/DB

5

Blake DeRuyter

5-8

135

Jr.

K/P/DB

6

Kalai Jandoc

6-0

175

Sr.

WR/DB

7

Payton Robertson

6-0

170

Jr.

QB/DB

8

Ty Van Dyken

5-10

175

Sr.

QB/DB

11

Jalen Apol

5-8

140

Jr.

WR/DB

12

Preston Vander Veen

5-4

120

So.

WR/DB

13

Brevin Zylstra

5-7

130

So.

WR/DB

15

Bryce Bouwman

6-1

160

So.

QB/DB

16

Trajan Schouten

6-2

190

So.

QB/LB

18

Tanner Feenstra

5-10

140

So.

WR/DB

20

Luke Caspian

5-10

160

Jr.

RB/DB

21

Sam Faber

6-0

175

Jr.

WR/LB

22

Jordan Riddle

5-11

170

Sr.

RB/DB

23

Derek Kamena

5-11

160

Sr.

K/P

24

Levi Korthuis

5-10

185

So.

RB/LB

25

Jude Veltkamp

6-0

160

So.

WR/DB

27

Shane Whittern

5-8

150

Sr.

WR/DB

28

Tanner Jansen

6-0

215

Sr.

RB/LB

29

Will Faber

5-10

165

So.

RB/LB

32

Jackson Corkill

6-0

160

So.

WR/DB

33

Hunter Te Velde

6-0

230

Sr.

RB/LB

34

Kaleb Bos

6-2

160

So.

WR/LB

35

Jesse Diez-Luckie

5-9

160

Jr.

RB/LB

41

Easton Stremler

6-1

175

So.

RB/LB

42

Kyden Vander Veen

5-10

140

Jr.

WR/DB

44

Damyn Dykstra

6-0

160

Jr.

WR/LB

48

Ethan Clark

5-9

190

So.

RB/LB

50

Jared Smit

6-3

190

Sr.

OL/DL

51

George De Jong

6-6

205

Sr.

OL/DL

55

Dylan Kaemingk

6-1

230

Jr.

OL/DL

57

Jake Libolt

6-3

190

Jr.

OL/DL

58

Davis Gatterman

5-9

190

So.

OL/LB

59

Colin Kaemingk

5-11

185

Sr.

OL/LB

66

Jack Likkel

6-1

205

So.

OL/DL

71

Luke Timmer

6-1

190

So.

OL/DL

72

Erik Veening

6-0

215

So.

OL/DL

74

Kase Lautenbach

6-1

245

So.

OL/DL

75

Max Likkel

6-5

260

Sr.

OL/DL

78

Simon Anker

6-4

210

Jr.

OL/DL

81

Kaiden Wubben

6-1

140

So.

WR/DB

86

Carter Vander Werff

6-3

150

So.

WR/DB

88

Zach Sipma

6-2

215

So.

RB/DL

Head coach: Dan Kaemingk

Assistant coaches: Mike Apol, Nate Bosman, Ryan DeVries, Kevin DeYoung, Greg Dykstra, Mitch Faber, Blake Holleman, Eric Libolt, Eric Van Hofwegen, Jon Van Hulzen, John Vander Veen, Trevor Veltkamp

2016 statistical leaders

Rushing

Player

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Jordan Riddle*

144

712

4.9

8

David Bladies

37

173

4.7

0

Colby Flint

76

165

2.1

2

Gavin Mumford

18

61

3.4

0

Ty Van Dyken*

13

49

3.8

0

Passing

Player

Cmp.

Att.

Yards

TD

Int.

Colby Flint

95

181

1,352

16

Receiving

Player

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Kalai Jandoc*

18

409

22.7

3

Tyson Cline

35

385

11

1

Michael Lancaster*

19

262

13.8

6

Jordan Riddle*

15

146

9.7

2

Nathan Wynstra

6

136

22.7

3

*Returning player

