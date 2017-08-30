They went winless in 1A NWC play last year, but everybody is keeping an eye on them in 2017

It’s not unusual for Meridian coach Bob Ames to prognosticate that one of the teams his Trojans will face during the 1A Northwest Conference season is going to win a state championship. It’s one of his tricks to avoid talking about his own squad and focus the attention elsewhere.

But this year it was a little bit of surprise when Ames pointed his finger toward Lynden Christian – a team that finished 2-8 in 2016 and failed to win a league game.

“I love Bob,” Lyncs coach Dan Kaemingk said, laughing. “The more he talks down about his team, the more you know he’s trying to hide. Bob’s got some guys, and it’s not just Simon (Burkett, a standout quarterback).”

Though they didn’t proclaim LC ready to win a state title in 2017, Mount Baker’s Ron Lepper and Nooksack Valley’s Robb Myhre also have their eyes on what’s happening along Drayton Street this fall.

And for good reason.

“I think we can expect to be more competitive in the conference and surprise some people after a not-so-good year,” LC senior Jordan Riddle said. “I think we’ll bounce back and have a good year.”

Though the Lyncs have a number of talented seniors and juniors on the roster, it’s the underclassmen that have everyone talking.

“We have two really large classes in our freshmen and our sophomores,” Kaemingk said. “For us, being the smallest 1A school (in Whatcom County), we have 20 sophomores out, which is an extremely high percentage of that class. And they’re all players, which is exciting.”

While you may not see many of them in the starting lineup Friday night when LC opens with Bellingham, you will see their effect.

They’ve been pushing the upperclassmen all summer, making them better. They’ll also give the Lyncs some much-needed depth – a chance to spell people along the offensive and defensive lines for a few plays here and there, making the starters even more effective.

“It just makes us fight for our spots more,” senior George De Jong said.

In addition to a larger roster, LC also is physically bigger this year.

We like our numbers, and we’re real excited about the future of the program, but the future also is now. Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk

Dan Kaemingk

Though he said the team can still continue to work more in the weight room, Kaemingk said he’s really pleased with the progress the Lyncs made during the offseason, crediting second-year athletic director Brenda Terpstra for the weight program she brought to LC.

“I thought last year we just weren’t strong enough,” Kaemingk said. “We saw that in the second Baker game, where our game plan was solid and our kids executed it really well. We hung in there for a while, but eventually, they just wore us out. Getting stronger this year will be a pretty big part of us getting better.”

You don’t have to look much past 6-foot-5, 260-pound Max Likkel to see what Kaemingk is talking about. He’ll be joined up front by De Jong and Jared Smit, though Kaemingk said it’s Likkel that “tilts the field.”

“We are bigger than we’ve been in the past,” Kaemingk said. “We’ve been a little small up front. It’s still got to be size that moves, and so far it’s looked pretty good.”

3 Class 1A Northwest Conference games last year Lynden Christian lost by less than a touchdown. A fourth was by 11 points.

It will be the second year LC has utilized its modified spread formation since Kaemingk returned as head coach last year, and he said he sees the team “getting it” much better this year. Ty Van Dyken has had a good camp and will step in at quarterback, though junior Payton Robertson can “flat out throw the ball,” Kaemingk said.

Riddle returns at running back and “bat” – weakside linebacker and the fourth coverage man against spread offenses – on defense, while Hunter Te Velde, Michael Lancaster and Kalai Jandoc return and will likely be the Lyncs’ top receivers and defensive backs.

So is that enough to make Lynden Christian a favorite in the state? How about in the league?

“Mount Baker’s still won the league title the past five years,” Kaemingk said. “Until we meet the physicality they bring, especially with the run game, I think it’s Baker’s to take. Is Nooksack capable? Yes. Is Meridian capable? Yes. Are we capable? Sure we are. But you have to give the nod to the team that hasn’t lost in league play in ... who knows how long? I do think we’ll be better, but it’s going to be a tremendous battle among all four teams.”

2017 schedule Date Opponent Time Sept. 1 Bellingham 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Cascade Christian+ 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Cashmere 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Meridian* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Mount Baker*# 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Nooksack Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Meridian* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Mount Baker* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Nooksack Valley* 7 p.m. *NWC 1A game; +at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner; #at Civic Stadium, Bellingham

2016 results Date Opponent Time Sept. 2 at Bellingham L 21-6 Sept. 9 Cascade Christian L 28-19 Sept. 17 Cashmere W 14-13 Sept. 23 at Meridian* L 34-30 Sept. 30 Mount Baker* L 51-7 Oct. 7 Nooksack Valley* L 35-32 Oct. 17 Meridian* L 33-28 Oct. 21 at Mount Baker* L 41-12 Oct. 28 at Nooksack Valley* L 32-21 Nov. 4 Bothell Cedar Park Chr. W 32-3 *NWC 1A game

2017 roster No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. 3 Trent Greenough 5-9 135 Jr. WR/DB 4 Michael Lancaster 5-10 170 Sr. WR/DB 5 Blake DeRuyter 5-8 135 Jr. K/P/DB 6 Kalai Jandoc 6-0 175 Sr. WR/DB 7 Payton Robertson 6-0 170 Jr. QB/DB 8 Ty Van Dyken 5-10 175 Sr. QB/DB 11 Jalen Apol 5-8 140 Jr. WR/DB 12 Preston Vander Veen 5-4 120 So. WR/DB 13 Brevin Zylstra 5-7 130 So. WR/DB 15 Bryce Bouwman 6-1 160 So. QB/DB 16 Trajan Schouten 6-2 190 So. QB/LB 18 Tanner Feenstra 5-10 140 So. WR/DB 20 Luke Caspian 5-10 160 Jr. RB/DB 21 Sam Faber 6-0 175 Jr. WR/LB 22 Jordan Riddle 5-11 170 Sr. RB/DB 23 Derek Kamena 5-11 160 Sr. K/P 24 Levi Korthuis 5-10 185 So. RB/LB 25 Jude Veltkamp 6-0 160 So. WR/DB 27 Shane Whittern 5-8 150 Sr. WR/DB 28 Tanner Jansen 6-0 215 Sr. RB/LB 29 Will Faber 5-10 165 So. RB/LB 32 Jackson Corkill 6-0 160 So. WR/DB 33 Hunter Te Velde 6-0 230 Sr. RB/LB 34 Kaleb Bos 6-2 160 So. WR/LB 35 Jesse Diez-Luckie 5-9 160 Jr. RB/LB 41 Easton Stremler 6-1 175 So. RB/LB 42 Kyden Vander Veen 5-10 140 Jr. WR/DB 44 Damyn Dykstra 6-0 160 Jr. WR/LB 48 Ethan Clark 5-9 190 So. RB/LB 50 Jared Smit 6-3 190 Sr. OL/DL 51 George De Jong 6-6 205 Sr. OL/DL 55 Dylan Kaemingk 6-1 230 Jr. OL/DL 57 Jake Libolt 6-3 190 Jr. OL/DL 58 Davis Gatterman 5-9 190 So. OL/LB 59 Colin Kaemingk 5-11 185 Sr. OL/LB 66 Jack Likkel 6-1 205 So. OL/DL 71 Luke Timmer 6-1 190 So. OL/DL 72 Erik Veening 6-0 215 So. OL/DL 74 Kase Lautenbach 6-1 245 So. OL/DL 75 Max Likkel 6-5 260 Sr. OL/DL 78 Simon Anker 6-4 210 Jr. OL/DL 81 Kaiden Wubben 6-1 140 So. WR/DB 86 Carter Vander Werff 6-3 150 So. WR/DB 88 Zach Sipma 6-2 215 So. RB/DL Head coach: Dan Kaemingk Assistant coaches: Mike Apol, Nate Bosman, Ryan DeVries, Kevin DeYoung, Greg Dykstra, Mitch Faber, Blake Holleman, Eric Libolt, Eric Van Hofwegen, Jon Van Hulzen, John Vander Veen, Trevor Veltkamp