After a successful 2016 season, what must Blaine do to go even further in 2017?

The Blaine football team advanced to the Class 2A bi-district playoffs last year and is looking for even more this year. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Borderites to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Band of brothers

Everybody at Borderites practice is talking about the brotherhood the program is trying to build – making practice an inclusive, safe place for everyone and ensuring all are pulling in the same direction. If Blaine is successful in this attempt, it will help it down the road, when adversity is sure to rise in the toughest Class 2A league in the state.

Follow the line

Though Blaine lost a high number of starters off last year’s team, they return the most on the lines. On the offensive front, Blaine returns three of six starters, and most of the those who will move into starting roles are talented but were caught behind older players. With that type of experience, talent and physicality up front, the Borderites must win games in the trenches.

Find their next workhorse

Perhaps no Whatcom County team has had more success finding a bell-cow running back to replace one that has graduated than Blaine – think Riley Fritsch replacing Cole Muder, who replaced Mario Gobbato, who replaced Caleb Statham, who replaced Casey McCabe, who replaced Ben Bohnson. Now that Fritsch has departed, the Borderites need to find a new back to lean on from a group of seniors, juniors and a sophomore.