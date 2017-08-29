This will be their third season playing together, and all they want is a little respect

Don’t be surprised if at some point during the 2017 high school football season Bellingham coach Ted Flint decides to roll a set of speakers out to the Red Raiders’ new on-campus artificial practice surface to blast some of soul music queen Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits.
One song in particular – “Respect” – should hit home with his squad.
“We’re trying to build respect as a team,” senior Nicholas Oesterling said, “so other teams respect us for who we are and where we’re going. That’s what we’re going for. ... It’s a positive thing, playing well, doing good as a team, playing clean.”
As the white t-shirts with red capital letters worn by players and coaches would suggest, the Red Raiders have adopted “Respect” as their theme for the 2017 season – the program’s second since returning to the 2A Northwest Conference after spending two seasons as an independent to allow the program to reset itself and build its numbers and confidence.
Last season’s return went relatively well. Even though Bellingham finished sixth in the 2A NWC standings, the Red Raiders feel they held their own in arguably the toughest 2A league in the state.
“We felt we were competitive in every game we played last year, but we only won four of them” Flint said. “We obviously want to stay competitive in every game we’re in this year and increase our wins. We feel we’re at the point we can play with anyone we go against.”
That’s right, Bellingham respects itself.
“It’s something that we’ve been building toward toward for three years,” Flint said. “We’re just trying to find ways for them to keep building and keep improving. ... ‘Respect’ also means something for each of the letters that we have goals set for – just a way to keep us moving forward and improving.”
Taking that next step certainly makes sense for a squad that returns a large number of three-year varsity players. In fact, Flint said, this is, for the most part, the same varsity roster Bellingham has had for the past two seasons.
This year’s seniors have been building for this season since the team was an independent, and they feel now it’s their time to shine.
“Last year was our first year back in the league, and there were some rough parts,” senior Ethan Fields said. “Now all the seniors, we’ve been playing together for three years. I definitely see us coming together and making a run for the playoffs. ... We need to focus on working together as a team and being selfless.”
We’re way ahead of last year. We have everybody back, so we didn’t need to start over. Plus, they’re an easy group to coach. It’s a blast coaching them.
Bellingham coach Ted Flint
It’s also going to take some talent – something the Red Raiders feel they return plenty of this season.
It starts at quarterback, where senior Nick Knutson returns after passing for 1,463 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He has his top two targets back, in junior Spencer Lee (627 yards, 7 touchdowns) and senior Ethan Fields (329 yards, 2 TDs). The Red Raiders also have their top two rushers from last year back in Connor Wallace (854 yards, 7 TDs) and Fields (242 yards, 3 TDs).
Bellingham also returns three lineman: senior center Aiden Helming, senior guard Brahm vanWoerden and Oesterling.
“Those guys have been running our offense since they got to Bellingham, so they know it and understand it well,” Flint said. “Right now, we’re focusing on making little advancements, because we’ve got everybody back.”
The same is true on defense, where Flint said senior Jade Dudoward will join Oesterling, Helming and vanWoerden up front. The secondary also should be strong with Fields, Lee, Wallace and Knutson. They hope to help Bellingham trim the 31.3 points per game it allowed in 2016.
2010 Year Bellingham last advanced to the postseason, a drought the Red Raiders hope to end this fall.
“I think the experience we have will help them play faster,” Flint said. “They know the schemes, because we’ve been running them for a few years now.”
With that type of talent and experience returning, 2A NWC opponents are advised not to overlook Bellingham this year.
Now all the Red Raiders need, Flint said, is to respect what it takes to be successful.
“We need to prepare the same way every time and not decide ahead of time that they’re better than us or we’re better than them,” Flint said. “Some of the things we ran into last year was deciding those things before we played them. We need to respect ourselves and respect the team we’re playing all the time.”
2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 1
at Lynden Christian
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Shorewood+
8 p.m.
Sept. 15
Lynden+*
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Blaine+*
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Burlington-Edison*
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
at Sehome+
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Sedro-Woolley+*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Anacortes*
7 p.m.
Oct. 27
Lakewood+*
5 p.m.
*NWC 2A game; +at Civic Stadium
2016 results
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Lynden Christian
W 21-6
Sept. 9
at Shorewood
W 21-17
Sept. 16
at Lynden*
L 34-14
Sept. 23
at Blaine*
L 24-17
Oct. 1
Burlington-Edison*
L 44-14
Oct. 7
Sehome*
W 56-43
Oct. 14
at Sedro-Woolley*
L 49-18
Oct. 21
Anacortes*
W 32-14
Oct. 27
at Lakewood*
L 47-13
Nov. 3
Shorecrest
L 35-27
*NWC 2A game
2017 Roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Jackson Taylor
6-0
150
So.
RB/LB
2
Spencer Lee
5-10
160
Jr.
WR/DB
3
Morgan Cavalier
6-2
165
So.
QB/DB
4
Timothy Edwards
5-9
150
Jr.
QB/DB
5
Jonny Henry
6-1
165
Jr.
WR/DB
6
Oleg Odushkin
5-8
140
So.
WR/DB
7
Larry Dwyer
5-7
170
Jr.
WR/DB
8
Nick Knutson
6-2
185
Sr.
QB/DB
9
Andre Triplett
5-10
150
So.
WR/DB
10
Ethan Johnson
6-0
150
Jr.
WR/DB
11
Wesley Kurz
5-9
148
Fr.
QB/LB
12
Ethan Berschauer
6-1
185
Sr.
WR/LB
13
Rand Bentley
6-6
205
Jr.
QB/LB
15
Connor Wallace
5-9
165
Sr.
RB/DB
16
Quentin Berumen
5-7
150
So.
WR/DL
17
Noah Johnson
5-11
150
Sr.
WR/DB
20
Connor McKay
5-8
135
So.
WR/DB
22
Ethan Fields
6-0
185
Sr.
WR/DB
23
Mitchell Garza
5-10
140
Fr.
WR/DB
24
Jacob Hallock
6-1
190
Jr.
WR/DB
25
Diego Corona
5-10
155
So.
WR/DB
29
Cody Tolle
5-7
120
So.
WR/DB
30
Ethan Thompson
5-8
135
Fr.
WR/DB
32
Isaac Ninneman
5-11
160
So.
WR/LB
33
Elm Magnus
6-0
185
Jr.
WR/LB
34
Jack Fields
5-10
165
So.
RB/LB
35
Eric Collado
5-7
150
Jr.
RB/LB
40
Saunder vanWoerden
5-10
150
So.
WR/LB
42
Phillip Paez
5-9
150
Fr.
RB/LB
50
Jade Dudoward
5-10
190
Sr.
OL/DL
51
Gideon Bachelder
5-9
165
So.
OL/LB
53
Jonathan Alvarez
5-9
170
So.
OL/DL
54
Brahm vanWoerden
5-10
165
Sr.
OL/LB
55
Tevon Lautenbach
6-2
185
Sr.
OL/LB
56
Matthew Sutherland
5-8
180
So.
OL/DL
57
Jordan Echevarria
5-11
180
Fr.
OL/DL
58
Aiden Helming
5-9
175
Sr.
OL/DL
61
Nick Posey
5-7
185
Jr.
OL/LB
62
Javier Chavez
6-1
235
Fr.
OL/DL
63
Matthias Murphy
6-1
165
So.
OL/DL
65
Jackson Lee
5-9
210
Sr.
OL/DB
66
Christian Butenschoen
6-2
265
Jr.
OL/DL
67
Chris Oesterling
6-2
170
So.
OL/DL
68
Michael Pierson
5-10
200
Fr.
OL/DL
70
Caleb McDonald
5-10
240
Jr.
OL/DL
71
Chase Johanson
6-2
225
Jr.
OL/DL
72
Butch Mullins
6-2
285
So.
OL/DL
74
Julian Donohue
6-0
280
So.
OL/DL
75
Alex Bonesteele
6-1
255
Jr.
OL/DL
79
Alex Beruman
5-11
170
Fr.
OL/DL
80
Evan Hibbing
6-1
165
So.
WR/DB
82
Colton Jovag
5-6
125
Jr.
WR/DB
85
Dane Hutchings
5-11
155
So.
WR/DB
86
Parker Chamberlin
6-2
170
So.
WR/LB
99
Nicholas Oesterling
6-3
190
Sr.
WR/DL
Head coach: Ted Flint
Assistant coaches: Darrin Leber, Mark Jacques, Steven Ayers, Rick Ellis, Paul Stoddard, Braden Farlow, Chris Benson, Cameron Brearley
2016 statistical leaders
Rushing
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Connor Wallace*
128
854
6.7
7
Ethan Fields*
64
242
3.8
3
Joseph Worley
21
111
5.3
2
Dakota Johanson
24
93
3.9
1
Rand Bentley*
5
36
7.2
0
Passing
Player
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Nick Knutson*
118
191
1,463
14
8
Receiving
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Spencer Lee*
36
627
17.4
7
Ethan Fields*
30
329
11.0
2
Joseph Worley
24
266
11.1
5
Connor Wallace*
25
186
7.4
1
Nich Smith
8
75
9.4
0
*Returning player
