What must Bellingham do have a successful 2017 football season?

Despite going 4-6 in its return to the 2A Northwest Conference last year, the Bellingham Football team felt it was competitive in every game. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Red Raiders to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Earn respect from others

Bellingham seniors feel this is their year, and said they’d like to earn respect from other teams in the league. It’s been a while since Bellingham was last considered a threat in the 2A NWC – 2010 was the last time it made the postseason. The Red Raiders’ goal this year is proving they can compete with the top teams in the state’s toughest 2A league.

Respect the process

A problem coach Ted Flint said he saw last year, was Bellingham players deciding ahead of time that an opponent was better than the Red Raiders or that they were better than an opponent. Flint said he’d like the team to respect itself and respect the teams it’s playing and prepare the same for every game it enters in 2017, regardless of who the opponent is.

Take it the next level

Playing an independent schedule in 2015 allowed this year’s seniors to play together on the varsity level as sophomores. That means this group has been together for three years. Flint says the team has gotten off to a quicker start in practices, because they know each other well, and now they just want to make little advancements in everything they do.