After a successful 2016 campaign, Ferndale this year will play with renewed ‘purpose’

As they were preparing for the 2017 football season, Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich and his assistants asked their senior leaders to come up with a theme for the season – something that would motivate everyone collectively and individually.

“The fact that they came up with it is pretty cool,” Plenkovich said. “When it comes from them, it’s obviously more meaningful than us just saying something. I think the leadership has done a good job of identifying the path they want to be on. That’s what you want you leadership crew to do.”

So, what did the Golden Eagle leaders come up with? What did they feel was the team’s purpose for in 2017?

Well, as it turns out, a purpose is exactly what they came up with.

“The word we set for our team this year is ‘purpose,’” senior Cole Semu said. “It’s a word we bring up when practice is running dry. ‘Purpose’ is what we’re out here doing it for. It’s what we’re putting all this time and hard work in for.”

Not only is playing with “purpose” a team goal, but it means something different to each member of the team. As senior James Hinson said, “Everyone has their own purpose why they play football.”

“Mine is ‘selfless,’” senior Alex Cleary said. “That’s my purpose. I’ve got to be putting the team in front of myself. ... If I’m starting to get in my own way or make some bad plays or get mad at my teammates, someone like Cole will come up to me and say, ‘Alex, purpose.’ That reminds me, ‘Man, I’ve got to do this right for the team.’”

Last year, Ferndale did a good job of working as a team, as the Golden Eagles finished second in their first year in the 3A Wesco North and won a quad-district playoff game before falling to eventual state runner-up O’Dea in the first round of the state playoffs – Ferndale’s first trip to state since 2012.

A lot of the team’s success can be attributed to a strong, talented group of senior leaders last year.

And that’s something Plenkovich said he hopes he will be able to rely on once again in 2017.

“We’re just in the beginning stages of that journey,” Plenkovich said. “I think they’ve done a good job of taking over for the crew last year and the examples they set. They’ve expanded on it. Every group has a little bit different personality, but we’ve got guys that worked their butts off to get ready for this year in leadership roles. When your best players are your hardest workers, you’re in a good position.”

We need to have some adversity and see how we respond to that when things aren’t going that well. Those are the things that make you grow as a team. Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich

Jamie Plenkovich

Though they lost a lot to graduation, the Golden Eagles still have plenty of talent returning.

On offense, Ferndale returns its starting quarterback in Hinson, who passed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. He’ll have one of his two 1,000-yard backs from last season back behind him with Semu’s return, while Gader Fox and Gabe Zwade are expected to split time at fullback. Ferndale will have several options at wing back, Plenkovich said, and Watiko Leighton had a good offseason and could lead a receiving corps that includes Jared Emmert and Conner Obergotsberger.

Up front, the Golden Eagles have one side of their line back with the return of Mikhail Varetskiy and Geirean Hatchett. Cleary also started at the other guard last year, giving Ferndale three returners on the line, though Carter Colon also saw time at tight end last year. Plenkovich said Spencer Crosswhite has looked good taking over at center.

8.4 Ferndale’s average yards per rush attempt, as a team, on 420 carries in 2016.

Ferndale returns both of its defensive ends in Hatchett and Varetskiy, and Fox will allow them to get a breather. Crosswhite and Reid Benson are among a mix of players that will play in the interior. Cleary started all of 2016 at linebacker, while Carter and Zwade will likely see increased roles there this year. In the secondary, Hinson is a three-year starter at cornerback, and Semu returns at safety. Sequoyah Julius also was a starter at corner at the end of the season, while Emmert and Obergotsberger will likely split time opposite Semu at safety.

“I like our group,” Plenkovich said. “I think we’ve got some talent. It’s just a matter of coming together, and I think we’re in the process of doing that right now.”

2017 schedule Date Opponent Time Sept. 1 Vancouver College 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Lynden 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at South Kitsap 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Arlington* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Marysville-Pilchuck+* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Stanwood* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Oak Harbor* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Squalicum* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Marysville-Getchell+* 7 p.m. *3A Wesco North Division game; +at QuilCeda Stadium

2016 results Date Opponent Time Sept. 2 Vancouver Academy W 41-0 Sept. 9 at Lynden W 27-20 Sept. 17 South Kitsap W 56-41 Sept. 23 at Arlington* W 41-0 Sept. 30 Marysville-Pilchuck* W 49-7 Oct. 7 at Stanwood* W 55-14 Oct. 14 Oak Harbor* W 35-18 Oct. 22 at Squalicum* L 47-42 Oct. 28 Marysville-Getchell* W 42-7 CLASS 3A QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS Nov. 5 Capital W 35-7 CLASS 3A STATE PLAYOFFS Nov. 11 O’Dea L 42-21 *3A Wesco North Division game

2017 Roster No. Player Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. 3 Conner Obergotsberger 5-9 175 Sr. RB/DB 4 Daniel Stewart 5-11 160 Jr. K 5 Marcos Ortiz 5-8 150 Sr. WR/DB 5 Taylor Lupo 5-8 130 Jr. WR/DB 6 Zack Dowers 6-0 195 So. QB/DB 7 Watiko Leighton 6-0 165 Jr. WR/DB 8 Michael Bernard 5-5 140 So. RB/DB 9 Jordan Smith 5-11 155 Sr. WR/DB 11 Cooper Taxdahl 5-8 135 So. QB/WR/DB 12 Jared Emmert 6-1 175 Sr. WR/DB 13 James Hinson 6-3 200 Sr. QB/DB 15 Isaac Stgeorge 5-8 165 So. WR/DB 17 Carson Moyes 5-9 160 Jr. QB/DB 20 Jacob Broselle 6-0 165 So. RB/DB 21 Cole Semu 5-10 200 Sr. RB/DB 22 Sequoyah Julius 6-0 160 Jr. WR/DB 23 Gabe Zwade 5-10 190 Sr. RB/LB 24 Jarid Poole 5-11 180 Sr. RB/DB 25 Nick Leavitt 5-11 145 So. RB/LB 26 Sean Gomes 5-7 175 Sr. RB/LB 28 Jaron Green 5-9 135 So. WR/DB 29 Gadar Fox 6-0 205 Jr. RB/DL 30 Kaleb Morgan 5-5 135 So. RB/DB 31 Austin Mcmanus 5-6 140 So. WR/DB 32 Jaden Schwartz 5-8 165 Jr. RB/LB 34 Carter Colon 6-3 205 Sr. TE/LB 35 Alfonso Billy 5-6 145 Sr. WR/DB 36 Jaden Brown 5-11 160 Jr. RB/DB 38 Bryan Ebe 5-10 165 Jr. RB/DB 39 Dillon Snook 5-11 170 Jr. RB/LB 42 Colby Tegt 6-2 185 So. TE/DL 43 Christopher Werth 5-10 175 Jr. TE/LB 44 Austin Minturn 6-0 200 So. RB/LB 45 Patrick Bello 5-8 165 Jr. RB/LB 47 Reynaldo Aponte 5-7 175 Sr. WR/DB 48 Dylan Letchworth 6-3 160 Jr. WR/DB 50 Aaron Slocum 6-3 240 Sr. OL/DL 52 Brett Westford 5-11 190 Jr. G/DL 53 Uriah Guilory 5-10 200 Jr. OL/LB 54 Russell Miller 5-7 210 So. OL/DL 55 Tyler Demorest 6-0 200 So. OL/DL 56 Alex Cleary 6-0 200 Sr. OL/DL 57 Elias Barragan 6-1 270 So. OL/DL 58 Trae Anderson 6-1 160 So. OL/DL 59 Zach Russell 5-5 150 So. OL/DL 61 Spencer Crosswhite 6-0 220 Sr. OL/DL 62 David Garcia 5-9 205 So. OL/DL 63 Patrick Willett 6-0 300 Sr. OL/DL 65 Edward Aponte 5-10 235 Jr. OL/DL 66 Geirean Hatchett 6-5 250 So. OL/DL 67 Shawn Godinez 5-9 200 Jr. OL/DL 71 Logan Hildebrand 6-4 220 Jr. OL/DL 72 Noah Stamulis 5-7 240 So. OL/DL 73 Darius Washington 5-10 265 Jr. OL/DL 74 Bebeck Aujila 5-7 200 Jr. OL/DL 75 Darius Walker-Perkins 6-3 250 Sr. OL/DL 76 Mikhail Varetskiy 6-2 220 Sr. OL/DL 77 Nathan Oostra 6-0 240 So. OL/DL 78 Sir Charles 5-8 240 So. OL/DL 80 Austin Roughton 5-9 150 Sr. WR/DB 81 Jayden Janisch 6-2 150 So. TE/DB 82 Reid Benson 6-1 230 Sr. TE/DL 83 Jared Jones 6-1 140 So. WR/DB 84 Alyk Wharton 5-10 185 So. TE/LB 85 Trent Schneider 5-5 120 So. WR/DB 87 Tyler Hoffmaster 5-10 200 Jr. TE/LB 88 Micah Oostra 6-3 165 Sr. WR/LB 89 Thaddious Vann 5-9 140 So. WR/LB Head coach: Jamie Plenkovich