Here are five Ferndale football players to keep an eye on in 2017

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Ferndale:

Alex Cleary

Alex Cleary

Senior OL/DL: The guard is one of three Ferndale offensive line starters who return from last year. He was an honorable mention All-3A Wesco North selection and also started all of last season at linebacker for the Golden Eagles.

Cole Semu

Cole Semu

Senior RB/DB: Part of a talented three-headed rushing attack last year, Semu is the last back remaining. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, when he was a second-team All-3A Wesco North selection. Semu also is a valuable returner at safety for Ferndale.

Geiran Hatchett

Geiran Hatchett

Sophomore OL/DL: Though only a freshman, Hatchett earned second-team All-3A Wesco North honors along the offensive line last year. Along with his play there, he’s one of three talented defensive ends Ferndale plans to rotate this season.

James Hinson

James Hinson

Senior QB/DB: While it’s great to have your starting quarterback back after he passed for 1,125 yards and 17 TDs last year, it’s even better getting Hinson back to start at cornerback for a third straight year. He was a first-team All-3A Wesco North selection at both positions in 2016.

Mikhail Varetskiy

Mikhail Varetskiy

Senior OL/DL: Another first-team All-3A Wesco North selection on both sides of the ball, Varetskiy is a physical player along both lines. Last year he, Hatchett and Cleary helped the Golden Eagles rush for 3,539 yards and 44 TDs and average 8.4 yards per carry.